Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can blood tests help in indicating a heart attack? Can it determine heart problems? Read to know more

    Heart problems have become the most prominent concern among people nowadays. Most younger people are affected by heart problems, and blood tests can be very helpful in determining them. It can help in indicating a person's heart problems. Let us read in detail how blood tests can help resolve health problems. 

    Can blood tests help in indicating a heart attack? Can it determine heart problems? Read to know more SUR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 3:36 PM IST

    The concern over heat attacks has increased these days, especially when celebrities have been victims of heart attacks in the past two years. Recently, the passing away of Raju Srivastav, after a long fight with heart problems, collapsed in his gym. The thought has always been that people who exercise frequently would have good cardiac health, but is this true?

    Is it possible to determine the risk of having a heart attack? As it appears blood tests can indicate heart problems, this examination is called cardio C-reactive protein( hs - CRP) 

    Also Read: Navratri 2022: Want to lose weight this festive season? Here are some easy tips

    So what exactly is cardio C-reactive protein( hs - CRP)? 
    High-sensitive C-reactive protein (hs CRP), commonly called cardio C-reactive protein, is just a simple blood test. CRP, or the standard CRP, is an inflammatory marker, meaning that the CRP level in the blood is raised whenever there is an infection anywhere in our body. 

    As per a report in the Times of India, Hs CRP is more sensitive than the standard CRP, according to Dr Bikram Kesharee Mohanty, Senior Consultant Cardio-Thoracic & Vascular Surgeon (Adult & Pediatric), Visiting Consultant at National Heart Institute. Suppose the hs CRP level is high in an otherwise healthy person. 

    In that case, it serves as a warning or indicator that the person is more likely to experience future artery blockages in the arms and legs or future heart attacks, strokes, or heart attacks with sudden cardiac arrest.

    What are the uses of this test? 
    It can identify or track inflammation-causing illnesses. 
    A bacterial infection such as sepsis can be severe and cause fatal illnesses.
    A bacterial infection 
    An illness that can cause swelling and bleeding is known as inflammatory bowel disease. 
    Conditions like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis can also be determined. 
    A bone infection called osteomyelitis. 

    Also Read: Can drugs lower your sex drive? Here are 7 drugs you should avoid

    Symptoms 
    Nausea and Diarrhoea
    Fast breathing 
    Fever and chills 
    Raise in heart rate 

    Meaning of the results 
    If your test results show a high level of CRP, your body is likely inflamed. According to reports, consuming tobacco, being overweight, and not exercising can raise CRP levels. However, this test may not be able to identify the origin of the inflammation. If the test results appear abnormal, your doctor may prescribe further tests to determine the cause.

    (Disclaimer: Information presented in the article is gathered from various sources/studies.)

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 3:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Festival Navratri 2022: Follow these 5 Vastu tips at home for prosperity

    Navratri 2022: Follow these 5 Vastu tips at home for prosperity

    Navratri 2022: Here are steps to download, send Shardiya Navratri, Durga Puja stickers on WhatsApp - adt

    Navratri 2022: Here are steps to download, send Shardiya Navratri, Durga Puja stickers on WhatsApp

    Navratri 2022 Day 1: Colour, Mata Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, mantras, bhog and significance SUR

    Navratri 2022 Day 1: Colour, Mata Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, mantras, bhog and significance

    Navaratri 2022: 9 days of celebration, colours, forms of Durga, history and its significance SUR

    Navaratri 2022: 9 days of celebration, colours, forms of Durga, history and its significance

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from September 26 to October 2 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from September 26 to October 2

    Recent Stories

    football uefa nations league France Deschamps wants PSG to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022; will Galtier oblige snt

    France's Deschamps wants PSG to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022; will Galtier oblige?

    Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu begins nine-day-long 'maun vrat' in Patiala jail AJR

    Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu begins nine-day-long 'maun vrat' in Patiala jail

    OnePlus Nord Watch specifications revealed ahead of launch Here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus Nord Watch specifications revealed ahead of launch; Here's what we know so far

    Cow strolling inside government building in Gujarat; watch here - gps

    Cow strolling inside government building in Gujarat; watch here

    Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha Wedding update: Hollywood stars Gerard Butler and Judi Dench to attend the event? RBA

    Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha Wedding update: Hollywood stars Gerard Butler and Judi Dench to attend the event?

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon