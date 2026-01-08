Want to build muscle? Discover 7 essential foods for your diet, including chicken breast, eggs, and Greek yogurt. Learn what to eat and when to eat for optimal muscle growth and strength.

A well-planned diet is crucial for building and maintaining muscle effectively. Consuming the right balance of protein, healthy fats, complex carbohydrates, and essential micronutrients provides the fuel and nutrients your muscles need to grow, recover, and function optimally.

Equally important is timing your meals correctly, especially around workouts, to maximise muscle synthesis and energy levels. Incorporating nutrient-dense foods into your daily diet can significantly enhance strength, endurance, and overall muscle health. Here are seven top foods that are particularly effective for supporting muscle growth and repair.

Chicken Breast

Chicken breast is rich in protein. It is best to eat chicken breast in grilled form. Eat it before or after the gym. It is also rich in vitamins (like B vitamins) and minerals (like phosphorus).

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is low in sugar because the lactose is removed during the straining process. But it is very high in protein. Greek yogurt has about twice the protein of regular yogurt. Greek yogurt is high in protein, which helps build muscle.

Eggs

Eggs contain all the essential amino acids for muscles. In addition, eggs contain vitamin B12, vitamin D, and healthy fats. All the nutrients in the egg yolk work best for muscle growth.

Bananas

Bananas are rich in nutrients. They help provide the body with the energy it needs and build muscle.

Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese contains protein, which is good for muscle growth. It is also a good source of calcium, so it is good for bone health.

Salmon Fish

Eating salmon isn't just about protein - it contains omega-3 fatty acids. It helps reduce inflammation and speeds up muscle repair. Try to eat salmon for lunch or dinner twice a week.

Nuts

Nuts and seeds contain protein, healthy fats, and magnesium. It is very good for muscle and nerve function.