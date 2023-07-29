Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bright Complexion to Fighting Acne: 5 revolutionary Skin benefits of Tomatoes

    Tomatoes are not just a kitchen staple; they are also a powerhouse of nutrients that offer numerous benefits for your skin. Here are five incredible skin benefits of tomatoes. Tomatoes besides being used in dishes and foods are also a powerhouse of skincare benefits daily.

    Bright Complexion to Fighting Acne: 5 revolutionary Skin benefits of Tomatoes vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 8:02 PM IST

    Tomatoes, a staple in every kitchen, are not just a flavorful addition to our dishes but also a powerhouse of skin-loving nutrients. These vibrant red fruits offer an array of skin benefits that can transform your complexion naturally. In this article, we'll explore five incredible skin benefits of tomatoes, proving that they are more than just a culinary delight. Whether applied topically or included in your diet, tomatoes can be a wonderful addition to your skincare routine, providing a host of benefits to keep your skin healthy, radiant, and youthful. Incorporating tomatoes into your skincare routine or enjoying them as a tasty snack will reward you with a complexion that exudes health and radiance, making them a must-have addition to your beauty arsenal.

    ALSO READ: Body Immunity: 5 Citric Fruits that can boost your resistance power

    1. Glowing Complexion:

    Rich in vitamins A and C, tomatoes boost collagen production, promoting a radiant and youthful glow, while also reducing dark spots and pigmentation.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @yuca_ps

    2. Acne Fighter:

    Tomatoes possess natural astringent properties that help tighten pores, control excess oil production, and combat acne-causing bacteria, leading to clearer skin.

    3. Anti-Aging Wonder:

    Loaded with antioxidants like lycopene, tomatoes combat free radicals, reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and premature ageing signs, and restoring your skin's elasticity.

    4. Soothes Sunburn:

    The cooling effect of tomatoes soothes sunburnt skin and reduces redness, making them a natural remedy to alleviate sun damage.

    5. Skin Hydration:

    With high water content, tomatoes hydrate and nourish the skin, keeping it moisturized, supple, and plump.

    ALSO READ: 5 ways how Orange Zest can do wonders for your Skin

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 8:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Body Immunity: 5 Citric Fruits that can boost your resistance power vma eai

    Body Immunity: 5 Citric Fruits that can boost your resistance power

    5 ways how Orange Zest can do wonders for your Skin vma eai

    5 ways how Orange Zest can do wonders for your Skin

    Hydration to Tightening: 5 incredible Skin benefits of Makhana vma eai

    Hydration to Tightening: 5 incredible Skin benefits of Makhana

    Anxiety reduction to immunity booster: 5 medicinal benefits of Chamomile ATG EAI

    Anxiety reduction to immunity booster: 5 medicinal benefits of Chamomile

    Immunity booster to anti-parasitic properties: 5 medicinal benefits of Neem ATG

    Immunity booster to anti-parasitic properties: 5 medicinal benefits of Neem

    Recent Stories

    Body Immunity: 5 Citric Fruits that can boost your resistance power vma eai

    Body Immunity: 5 Citric Fruits that can boost your resistance power

    Bengaluru: Tweet about rent deposit of Rs 25 lakh in HSR layout stuns Internet! vkp

    Bengaluru: Tweet about rent deposit of Rs 25 lakh in HSR layout stuns Internet!

    5 ways how Orange Zest can do wonders for your Skin vma eai

    5 ways how Orange Zest can do wonders for your Skin

    Hydration to Tightening: 5 incredible Skin benefits of Makhana vma eai

    Hydration to Tightening: 5 incredible Skin benefits of Makhana

    5 On-Screen Couples on Indian Television that are forever-favourites vma

    5 On-Screen Couples on Indian Television that are forever-favourites (eai)

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon