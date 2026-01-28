The number of people affected by memory loss and mental health issues is increasing daily. Health experts say that walnuts can help balance the nervous system, improve concentration, and enhance long-term brain health.

The number of people affected by memory loss and mental health issues is increasing daily. Health experts say that walnuts can help balance the nervous system, improve concentration, and enhance long-term brain health.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Health Benefits Of Walnuts

Walnuts contain nutrients that help boost memory and brain health. Rich in DHA (a type of omega-3 fatty acid), antioxidants, and polyphenols, eating 50 grams of walnuts daily can help increase memory and slow age-related cognitive decline.

Studies show that daily consumption improves memory, learning, and overall cognitive speed. They are significantly high in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fatty acid crucial for reducing inflammation and supporting nerve cell function.

High levels of polyphenols and vitamin E protect against oxidative stress. Regular consumption of walnuts reduces the risk of diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. A study says that eating walnuts for breakfast in young adults improves brain function throughout the day.

Walnuts are excellent for memory and brain health because they contain high levels of omega-3 (ALA), antioxidants, and polyphenols. These combat inflammation and oxidative stress, supporting cognitive functions like learning, memory, and concentration.

Walnuts can help with weight loss due to their high content of healthy fats (including omega-3 ALA), fiber, and protein. Eating a moderate amount (about a handful) daily helps control appetite, boost metabolism, and activate parts of the brain involved in appetite control. They can be included in a calorie-controlled diet without causing weight gain.