High levels of bad cholesterol can cause plaque buildup in arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular conditions.

High LDL cholesterol levels can cause atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), while low HDL levels can impair the body's ability to remove cholesterol from the bloodstream.

Lack of exercise, an unhealthy diet, obesity, and smoking can all lead to increased bad cholesterol. Eating a healthy, balanced diet is one effective way to manage cholesterol.

While some foods can increase LDL levels, many foods have properties that can naturally promote healthy cholesterol levels. Almonds are a key food for lowering cholesterol and heart health.

Almonds are rich in essential nutrients like vitamin E, protein, fiber, magnesium, and manganese. They help manage cholesterol and boost overall heart health.

Almonds contain a good amount of healthy fats. Not all fats are bad; the body needs some healthy fats daily. Almonds have monounsaturated fatty acids, which are good for the heart.

Research suggests that snacking on a handful of almonds instead of unhealthy snacks can help lower bad cholesterol and triglycerides, says Ritika Samaddar, a nutritionist at Max Healthcare, Delhi.

