Lifestyle

Do You Have OCD Like Deepika? Learn to Identify

Deepika Padukone's Struggle with OCD

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone suffers from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), a mental health issue often involving a need for organization.

Understanding OCD

OCD involves recurring unwanted thoughts and the need to perform specific actions to alleviate them. It's a mental health issue.

Symptoms of OCD: Obsessions

Obsessions are recurring negative or disturbing thoughts, feelings, or images that a person cannot escape.

Obsession Symptoms

Examples include excessive cleaning, fear of contamination, perfectionism, repeatedly checking locks/gas, guilt.

Compulsions in OCD

Compulsions are actions performed to relieve obsessions, such as repetitive handwashing, checking locks, and organizing.

Causes of OCD

OCD can be caused by chemical imbalances, family history, stressful events, or childhood trauma.

OCD Treatment

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) helps individuals identify and manage obsessions.

Self-Care for OCD

Meditation, yoga, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management can help alleviate OCD symptoms.

Misconceptions about OCD

Common myths include OCD being solely about cleanliness, controllable by willpower, or a simple habit, not a serious issue.

