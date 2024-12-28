Lifestyle
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone suffers from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), a mental health issue often involving a need for organization.
OCD involves recurring unwanted thoughts and the need to perform specific actions to alleviate them. It's a mental health issue.
Obsessions are recurring negative or disturbing thoughts, feelings, or images that a person cannot escape.
Examples include excessive cleaning, fear of contamination, perfectionism, repeatedly checking locks/gas, guilt.
Compulsions are actions performed to relieve obsessions, such as repetitive handwashing, checking locks, and organizing.
OCD can be caused by chemical imbalances, family history, stressful events, or childhood trauma.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) helps individuals identify and manage obsessions.
Meditation, yoga, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management can help alleviate OCD symptoms.
Common myths include OCD being solely about cleanliness, controllable by willpower, or a simple habit, not a serious issue.
