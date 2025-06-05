Biographies offer a glimpse into the lives of extraordinary individuals, revealing their struggles, triumphs, and wisdom. These books not only inspire but also provide valuable life lessons that can shape perspectives and decision-making.

7 must read Biography books

1. Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson – The Power of Innovation

This biography explores the life and genius of Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple. It delves into his visionary thinking, leadership style, and relentless pursuit of perfection. Jobs’ journey teaches the importance of passion, resilience, and thinking differently.

2. The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank – Strength in Adversity

Anne Frank’s diary is a heartfelt account of her life in hiding during World War II. Her words reflect hope, courage, and resilience in the face of unimaginable hardship. This book is a reminder of the power of optimism and human spirit.

3. Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela – Perseverance and Justice

Nelson Mandela’s autobiography narrates his fight against apartheid, his 27 years in prison, and his rise as South Africa’s first Black president. His story teaches forgiveness, perseverance, and the importance of standing up for justice.

4. Becoming by Michelle Obama – Finding Your Own Path

Michelle Obama’s memoir offers insights into her childhood, career, and life as the First Lady of the United States. She shares lessons on self-discovery, resilience, and the importance of education. Her journey inspires readers to embrace their uniqueness and strive for excellence.

5. Shoe Dog by Phil Knight – The Journey of Building Nike

Phil Knight, the founder of Nike, shares his entrepreneurial struggles and victories in this gripping memoir. His story highlights the importance of risk-taking, persistence, and believing in one’s vision.

6. Educated by Tara Westover – The Power of Knowledge

Tara Westover’s memoir recounts her journey from a survivalist family with no formal education to earning a PhD from Cambridge University. Her story emphasizes the transformative power of education and self-determination.

7. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson – Ambition and Innovation

This biography explores Elon Musk’s journey from a curious child to a tech mogul leading Tesla, SpaceX, and other ventures. His relentless drive, risk-taking, and futuristic vision offer lessons in ambition and perseverance.

