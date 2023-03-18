Here are 3 mandatory steps to prevent silent heart attack

Silent heart attacks are a significant health concern that can have permanent and irreversible damage to the sensitive heart muscle. Knowing the risk factors and making crucial lifestyle changes can help prevent these silent heart attacks.

Image: Getty Images

Millions of people across the world are affected by heart disease, the leading cause of death. The incidence of silent heart attacks, which can result in lasting damage to the heart muscle, is on the rise.

In order to avoid silent and fatal heart attacks, it is mandatory to recognize the risk factors and make necessary lifestyle changes. Below are three mandatory and crucial steps to prevent silent heart attacks.

