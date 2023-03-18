Here are 3 mandatory steps to prevent silent heart attack
Silent heart attacks are a significant health concern that can have permanent and irreversible damage to the sensitive heart muscle. Knowing the risk factors and making crucial lifestyle changes can help prevent these silent heart attacks.
Millions of people across the world are affected by heart disease, the leading cause of death. The incidence of silent heart attacks, which can result in lasting damage to the heart muscle, is on the rise.
In order to avoid silent and fatal heart attacks, it is mandatory to recognize the risk factors and make necessary lifestyle changes. Below are three mandatory and crucial steps to prevent silent heart attacks.
1. Be physically active:
Being physically active will also help to prevent a heart attack. According to the American Heart Association, adults should try to get at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise every week when possible. Adults who are already active can increase their activity levels to give themselves even better prevention against silent heart attacks.
2. Stop smoking:
If applicable, a person should stop smoking. Smoke from tobacco products like cigarettes or vapes, second hand smoke can put a person at greater risk of a silent heart attack.
3. Have a healthy body weight:
Maintaining a moderate weight can play a crucial role in preventing a silent heart attack. Anyone can check how much they should weigh according to height and age. Accordingly, they can reduce or increase their calorie intake and exercise levels.
