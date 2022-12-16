Biryani most ordered dish in 2022, Samosa tops snack' list & Gulab Jamun as popular dessert: Report

According to Swiggy, Biryani topped the chart of most ordered dishes this year. This is the seventh time in a row that the dish has topped the chart. The report also revealed that Biryani set a new record with 2.28 orders per second.

Just like every year, online food delivery firm Swiggy has revealed what Indians ordered the most from the platform in 2022. Biryani was in first place on Swiggy's list of the most popular meals this year. The dish has topped the charts for a record-breaking seventh time in a row. Biryani hit a new record with 2.28 orders per second, according to the report. 137 orders for biryani were delivered per minute this year, according to Swiggy.

According to the research, the most popular foods on Swiggy this year were Tandoori Chicken, Paneer Butter Masala, Butter Naan, Chicken Fried Rice, Chicken Biryani, and Masala Dosa.

Surprisingly, Swiggy found that Indians were willing to branch out this year and purchased foods other than traditional Indian cuisine, like Italian Pasta, Pizza, Mexican Bowls, Spicy Ramen, and Sushi. Ravioli (an Italian dish) and Bibimbap (a Korean dish) became popular alternatives, as Indians experimented with a variety of foreign flavours.

With a total of 4 million orders, samosas came in first place among the top ten most popular snacks this year. Samosa, Popcorn, Pav Bhaji, French fries, Garlic Breadsticks, Hot wings, Taco, Classic Stuffed Garlic Bread, and Mingles Bucket are the top 10 most popular snacks on Swiggy, according to the delivery service.

According to the online food delivery service, the most popular desserts were Gulab Jamun, which received 2.7 million orders, Rasmalai, which received 1.6 million, Choco Lava Cake, which received 1 million orders, Rasgulla, Chocochips Ice Cream, Alphonso Mango Ice Cream, Kaju Katli, Tender Coconut Ice Cream, Death By Chocolate, and Hot Chocolate Fudge.

North Indian, Chinese/Pan Asian, Biryani, Desserts/Ice cream, Burgers/American, and South Indian are the top 5 cuisines offered by Cloud Kitchens, according to Swiggy.