Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Biryani most ordered dish in 2022, Samosa tops snack' list & Gulab Jamun as popular dessert: Report

    According to Swiggy, Biryani topped the chart of most ordered dishes this year. This is the seventh time in a row that the dish has topped the chart. The report also revealed that Biryani set a new record with 2.28 orders per second. 

    Biryani most ordered dish in 2022 Samosa most favourite snack Gulab Jamun as popular dessert reveals Swiggy report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

    Just like every year, online food delivery firm Swiggy has revealed what Indians ordered the most from the platform in 2022. Biryani was in first place on Swiggy's list of the most popular meals this year. The dish has topped the charts for a record-breaking seventh time in a row. Biryani hit a new record with 2.28 orders per second, according to the report. 137 orders for biryani were delivered per minute this year, according to Swiggy.

    According to the research, the most popular foods on Swiggy this year were Tandoori Chicken, Paneer Butter Masala, Butter Naan, Chicken Fried Rice, Chicken Biryani, and Masala Dosa.

    Also Read | A Glance at the ways to stay fit and in shape during the Christmas holidays

    Surprisingly, Swiggy found that Indians were willing to branch out this year and purchased foods other than traditional Indian cuisine, like Italian Pasta, Pizza, Mexican Bowls, Spicy Ramen, and Sushi. Ravioli (an Italian dish) and Bibimbap (a Korean dish) became popular alternatives, as Indians experimented with a variety of foreign flavours.

    With a total of 4 million orders, samosas came in first place among the top ten most popular snacks this year. Samosa, Popcorn, Pav Bhaji, French fries, Garlic Breadsticks, Hot wings, Taco, Classic Stuffed Garlic Bread, and Mingles Bucket are the top 10 most popular snacks on Swiggy, according to the delivery service.

    Also Read | Vibrant ways to decorate transform and decorate your abode for Christmas

    According to the online food delivery service, the most popular desserts were Gulab Jamun, which received 2.7 million orders, Rasmalai, which received 1.6 million, Choco Lava Cake, which received 1 million orders, Rasgulla, Chocochips Ice Cream, Alphonso Mango Ice Cream, Kaju Katli, Tender Coconut Ice Cream, Death By Chocolate, and Hot Chocolate Fudge.

    North Indian, Chinese/Pan Asian, Biryani, Desserts/Ice cream, Burgers/American, and South Indian are the top 5 cuisines offered by Cloud Kitchens, according to Swiggy.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for December 16 2022 Taurus Gemini Leo Virgo Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 16, 2022: Beneficial day for Taurus, Gemini; health of Leo, Virgo may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for December 16 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 16, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    2023 Zodiac Prediction Cancer here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Cancer may have difficult year in terms of money; be careful on health front

    2023 zodiac prediction for gemini here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Gemini to have success in work, be careful on personal front

    2023 Zodiac Prediction for Taurus here is how the new year will be AJR

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Taurus to progress this year; new job opportunities can be found

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs FRA: Szymon Marciniak announced referee for Argentina-France final-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Szymon Marciniak announced referee for Argentina-France final

    IIFT Admit Card 2023: NTA releases IIFT MBA admit card; know steps to download, other details - adt

    IIFT Admit Card 2023: NTA releases IIFT MBA admit card; know steps to download, other details

    Avatar 2 likely to shake box office on the first day, a look at its day one collection predictions - READ ON

    Avatar 2 likely to shake box office on the first day, a look at its day one collection predictions - READ ON

    Worrying Alcohol Problem: Over 5.7 crore addicts, 'desi' liquor most consumed

    India's Worrying Alcohol Problem: Over 5.7 crore addicts, 'desi' liquor most consumed

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Moroccan Football Federation protests to FIFA against refereeing in semis loss to France-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Moroccan Football Federation protests to FIFA against refereeing in semis loss to France

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon