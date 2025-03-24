Business

Pidilite to Tata Motors: 5 stocks that might make you rich this week

Last week was great for investors

The last week has been great for investors in terms of earnings. In such a situation, there is a new enthusiasm in this week's investor

Experts suggested 5 दिग्गज shares for investment

By the way, experts have suggested some selected shares for earning this week. If you invest in them, you can earn good profits. Let's know about these 5 shares

1- SRF Limited

Target - ₹3150 to ₹3200

Stoploss - 3000

Friday's closing price - 3018.20

2- Dabar India Ltd.

Target - ₹518

Stoploss - 505

Friday's closing price - 507.05

3- Union Bank of India

Target - ₹128.50

Stoploss - 119.50

Friday's closing price - 122.45

4- Tata Motors

Target - ₹740

Stoploss - 694

Friday's closing price - 702.85

5- Pidilite Ltd

Target - ₹2880 to ₹2910

Stoploss - 2780

Friday's closing price - 2825.50

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to all kinds of risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to consult a good expert.

