8 most unlucky co-stars of Salman Khan whose films with him flopped

Entertainment
Salman Khan is currently in discussion regarding his film Sikandar. Meanwhile, we're telling you about the heroines who were unlucky for Salman
Salman Khan starred alongside Ameesha Patel in the film Yeh Hai Jalwa. However, the film flopped badly at the box office. Then the two never came together
Salman Khan starred with Shilpa Shetty in 2 films, Garv and Phir Milenge. However, both films could not show any special performance at the box office
Salman Khan worked with Manisha Koirala in 2 films, Sangdil Sanam and Khamoshi. However, both films were a mega-disaster at the box office
Preity Zinta and Salman Khan appeared together in the films Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha and Jaan-E-Mann. However, both films fell flat at the box office
Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal worked together in the film Lucky. Sneha, who looked like Aishwarya Rai, also did not work her magic and the film was a disaster
Salman Khan and Neelam Kothari worked together in the film Ek Ladka Ek Ladki. It was the first and last film of both together. The movie was a mega-disaster
Shiba and Salman Khan appeared in the film Suryavanshi. This film fell flat at the box office as soon as it was released. Both were not seen together in any movie again
Sridevi and Salman Khan worked together in the films Chand Ka Tukda and Chandramukhi. Both films were mega-disasters.
