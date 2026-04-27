For housewives, summer calls for light, comfy, and stylish sarees. Fabrics like cotton, linen, khadi, chiffon, and cotton blends are perfect. They keep you cool all day and also give you an elegant look. When paired with the right blouse, these sarees become the perfect choice for daily wear.

Daily Wear Cotton Saree: The biggest challenge during summer is picking an outfit that's both comfortable and stylish. This is especially true for housewives, who need light and breathable sarees for their daily hustle. Today, we're sharing five summer saree and blouse styles that will keep you looking cool, comfy, and elegant all day long.

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Cotton Saree + Simple Cotton Blouse

Cotton sarees are considered the best option for summers. They are light, airy, and skin-friendly, which means less sweating. This combination, paired with a simple cotton blouse, is perfect for everything from household chores to a quick trip outside. The soft colours give you a fresh and classy look.

Linen Saree + Half Sleeve Blouse

Linen sarees are known for their natural and rich texture. They feel cool in the summer and are very comfortable. The look becomes even more elegant with a half-sleeve blouse. This is a great choice for a casual outing or even a quick office visit.

Cotton Blend Saree + Printed Blouse

Cotton blend sarees are not just lightweight but also durable. Pairing them with a printed blouse gives a trendy and modern look. This style is perfect for housewives who want a touch of style in their simple outfits. It offers comfort throughout the day.

Khadi Saree + Collar Blouse

Khadi is a traditional and classic option for summers. It's a completely natural fabric that lets your skin breathe. When paired with a collar blouse, this combination gives a very royal and sophisticated look, making you stand out in a crowd.

Chiffon Saree + Sleeveless Blouse

Chiffon sarees are very light and flowy, which feels extremely comfortable in the heat. A sleeveless blouse gives this combination a modern and stylish look. This outfit is perfect for small functions or casual get-togethers and adds an elegant touch.