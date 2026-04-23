Inside Nita Ambani’s Jamdani Saree: 2 Years of Handwoven Excellence
Nita Ambani recently attended the New York Times 100 Summit and totally grabbed everyone's attention. Her look has become the talk of the town. Here are all the details about the special saree she wore.
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Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani is known for her impeccable taste in fashion, often choosing outfits that celebrate India's rich heritage. She consistently grabs the spotlight with her elegant and culturally significant style statements. This time, her choice of saree has left everyone amazed.
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New York Times 100 Summit
Recently, Nita Ambani attended the New York Times 100 Summit. The outfit she wore there has won praise from everyone. Amidst all the glitz and glamour of Western outfits, her traditional Indian saree really stood out and caught everyone's eye. And this was no ordinary saree.
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The specialty of the Jamdani Saree
Nita Ambani chose a traditional Jamdani saree from West Bengal for the event. Designer Biran Kumar Basak created this masterpiece. The saree's biggest specialty is its narrative design. You can see motifs of cows, women, pigeons, trees, and much more. The saree Nita Ambani wore beautifully depicts a slice of India, featuring tribal life, human figures, animals, and nature.
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Time taken to make the saree
A weaver named Biran Kumar Basak hand-wove this special Jamdani saree for Nita Ambani. It took him 24 months, or two full years, to complete it. In a time when fashion trends change every week, the fact that so much time was dedicated to creating this saree has caught everyone's attention.
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The fish motif
The pallu of Nita Ambani's saree features a fish motif. This isn't just a design element; it's considered a symbol of prosperity and good luck. Such cultural details make the outfit even more special.
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Nita Ambani's desi avatar
These days, such sarees are in high demand. The simply beautiful Nita Ambani looked even more attractive in this saree. A bindi and open hair perfectly completed her desi look. Nita Ambani, who always charms everyone with her beauty, has definitely won hearts again.
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Minimal jewellery
Nita Ambani paired the saree with minimal jewellery. Since the saree itself was so grand, it didn't need much accessorising. She wore a multi-layered pearl necklace, emerald earrings, and emerald-studded bangles and a ring.
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