Rashmika and Vijay had a Kodagu celebration in Karnataka on April 6 to honour their wedding and ancestry. This celebration occurred a day after her 30th birthday party with relatives.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda threw a reception in Karnataka's Kodagu (Coorg) region on Monday, April 6, one day after her 30th birthday. The Mysaa star attended the event in a Coorgi saree, paying homage to her ancestors. Rashmika and Vijay were seen strolling hand in hand in a viral video, followed by the rest of the family.

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The event was hosted at Serenity Convention Hall in Virajpet, Kodagu. The Mandannas' relatives and close friends attended the gathering.

While Vijay Deverakonda wore a black jacket, slacks, and a white shirt, Rashmika looked stunning in a pink-and-olive-green silk saree draped in the Kodava style. In a Coorgi drape, the pleats are tucked in the back, and the pallu is placed over the right shoulder.

Here's an entry from the couple at the reception:

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Rashmika celebrated her 30th birthday on April 5 with her family. On April 4, she, Vijay, and his parents travelled for Coorg to celebrate her birthday and arrange a banquet for their relatives and friends.

Rashmika and Vijay were married on February 26 at ITC Momentos in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The three-day event included the ViRosh Premier League, haldi, sangeet, two wedding ceremonies based on Telugu and Kodava traditions, and an after-party.

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On March 4, the couple had a wedding celebration in Hyderabad for politicians, celebrities, and businesses. Aside from these activities, they had an exclusive brunch for their admirers in Hyderabad.

Rashmika and Vijay have begun work on their future collaboration, Ranabaali, which will be helmed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film is set for a wide release on September 11. Apart from Ranabaali, Rashmika, and Vijay have strong film portfolios.