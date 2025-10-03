Bengaluru is taking a proactive step toward better heart health with Manipal Hospitals’ “Guardian of the Heart 3.0” initiative. The program aims to raise awareness, encourage lifestyle changes, and empower citizens to care cardiovascular well-being.

This World Heart Day, Manipal Hospitals continues its mission to encourage the public to adopt heart healthy practices. Now in its third consecutive year, the Guardian of the Heart 3.0 initiative introduces two innovative campaigns - Heart shaped traffic signals 3.0 in association with Bengaluru Traffic Police (Traffic Signals) and Heart Live – Breaking Live from Bengaluru, which captured opinions from citizens across the city.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bengaluru Embraces Heart Health the Smart Way:

Commuters waiting in long hours of traffic will notice the city’s red signals turning into heart-shaped symbols, signifying a pivotal moment to pause and reflect on the fact that the heart also needs moments of rest. This initiative by Manipal Hospitals in collaboration with Bengaluru Traffic Police will cover around 40 traffic junctions including HAL, MG Road, Trinity, Cubbon Park, and Brigade Road, among others.

Heart-friendly stickers, informative SOS QR code boards were also plastered across all Bengaluru traffic police hubs. The Bengaluru Traffic Police extended their support in raising awareness through messages displayed on traffic poles, encouraging citizens to seek immediate help in case of emergencies.

Manipal Hospitals’ Guardian of the Heart 3.0 Initiative:

In a unique news-style campaign called “Heart Live – Breaking Live from Bengaluru”, representatives from Manipal Hospitals went around the city as reporters, engaging with a diverse range of individuals including civilians, traffic policemen, pilots, air hostess, auto/cab drivers, fitness enthusiasts, CEO’s, entrepreneurs, IT professionals, journalists, students, CISF, NAL, HAL and bank staff.

Interviewees shared snippets of their daily lifestyle, and discussed the importance of getting regular health check-ups and cultivating heart-conscious habits. Expert cardiologists from Manipal Hospitals addressed public queries and debunked common myths surrounding heart health.

Through a unique blend of visual and interactive initiative, this year’s Guardian of the Heart 3.0 initiative strives to make heart health an accessible and relatable part of everyday life, while empowering individuals to self-reflect and take proactive steps toward a heart-smart lifestyle.