    Benefits of drinking water - the lesser known facts

    It is essential to keep our body hydrated. Not drinking the right amount of water daily can cause dehydration. Read on to find out why it is crucial to drink water regularly.

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Water is very much needed for survival as it protects sensitive tissues, lubricates joints, and maintains body temperature. According to some experts, men should drink 3.7 litres of water a day, while women are advised to consume at least 2.7 litres a day. Although various studies recommend us varying results, the need depends from individual to individual. Water makes up around 50 to 60 per cent of our body. Hence it is essential to give your body the right amount of water.

    Although people are aware of the expected health benefits of drinking water, there are also some lesser-known benefits of consuming water. Less water consumption can lead to dehydration which is not good for your body. The loss of fluid is caused when our body is exposed to warmer climates, or we go through strenuous physical exercises. Hence, it is essential to maintain the water levels in the body. The bodily fluids help in adequately functioning digestion, absorption, circulation, creation of saliva and transportation of nutrients, among other parts.
    According to some studies, consuming foods rich in water, including fruits, vegetables and soups, can also help meet your daily water intake target. Cells that do not maintain the fluid level are more prone to muscle fatigue. This affects the functioning of the muscle. Therefore, drinking enough water is necessary before and after exercising. As people lose excess fluids during exercise, it is essential to make up for that loss by taking water. Drinking water can also help keep our skin clear by keeping the skin hydrated. Drinking water can also help our mental health by lowering stress hormones and cortisol. Some experts also say that staying hydrated can improve our decision-making skills. It is essential to drink at least 4-6 glasses of water per day. Hence make sure you are drinking the right amount of water daily.   

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
