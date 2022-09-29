Daily Horoscope for September 29, 2022: Taurus to have superb day; be careful Libra, Aquarius

Aries:

Ganesha says: There will be some difficulties in the beginning of today's day. But you will also find their solution easily through your confidence and determination. Any important conversation with friends or associates will be beneficial. Be aware that any problem may arise suddenly. There will be concern about the health of any member of the family. Students need to pay more attention in studies. Due to high work load in the workplace, there can be stress.

Taurus:

Ganesha says: The planetary transit is very favourable at this time. Your enthusiasm towards your work will bring you success. There will also be a meeting with a loved one. Today it is also possible to buy something valuable with the family. Taking any wrong decision in haste can lead to trouble. Due to too much rock-talk, children can also become rebellious, so it will be necessary to express one calmly. Youth can get new employment opportunities.

Gemini:

Ganesha says: Today you will be able to start your special work properly. Your dominance will be maintained in both social and professional places. There will be a meeting with a close person and there will be a serious discussion about an important issue. The time is not favourable for making property related purchases. Do not leave any government work incomplete due to carelessness. The support of spouse will be very comfortable for you. Health will be excellent.

Cancer:

Ganesha says: Today will be a mixed day. Try to find a solution to any problem calmly. However, many difficulties can be solved by meeting and guiding someone important. The mind may be disappointed about the health of a close person. Quit borrowing to show off. Students need to work hard to prepare for any competition. Problems related to career will be resolved.

Leo:

Ganesha says: At this time, instead of being emotional, act with intelligence and discretion. You have to be more aware of your personality and lifestyle which will make you the centre of attraction among others. Time is right to complete any stuck work. Take advice from family members before starting any plan. At this time, there can be fraud in any kind of transaction related to rupees and money.

Virgo:

Ganesha says: Today there will be discussions on some important family issues. If there is any planning to invest in land related works then the situation is favourable to start it. Sometimes negative things like doubts in your thoughts can cause trouble for family people. The youth should not waste their time in wrong activities. There may be some difficulty in taking any important decision in the field of work. Family atmosphere will be pleasant.

Libra:

Ganesha says: Pay attention to personal tasks at this time. Any stuck work is likely to be completed. You will have special contribution in social activities. Respect will also be

received. Don't get into any arguments with neighbours. It will have a negative effect on your mental well-being. Maintain patience and composure instead of getting angry over small things. You will not be able to pay much attention in the field of work due to busyness in personal work.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says: Today will be a very busy routine. Spending some time in spiritual activities will give you peace of mind and relaxation. Don't unnecessarily get involved or interfere in other's troubles. Instead of spending time in fun, the youth focus on activities related to their future. There will be success in business related to manufacturing. Husband-wife relationship will be sweet. Keep yourself away from stressful situations.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says: Getting any good news will make the day pass happily. The time is right to start any advance planning. Students can achieve success in any of their projects. Blessings and affection of parents will further strengthen your destiny. Be very cautious in financial matters. Being overworked can also affect your health. Be aware that few people will also be active in creating obstacles in your work. From business point of view time will be moderate.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says: Property or any matter related to it can be resolved today. So keep trying. At this time it will be better to act with mind instead of emotion. If you perform your tasks by being practical, you will get success. Knowing the negative activities of a child or any family member will cause anxiety. Try to solve the problem calmly. Do not leave any government work incomplete due to carelessness. Today your presence in the field of work will be very necessary.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says: The dilemma that has been going on in the mind for some time will be removed. Being in touch with good people will also increase your reputation. The youth

section associated with the technical sector is going to get some significant success soon. There may be a misunderstanding with the in-law party. Don't pay attention to small and big negative things. Do not make any travel related program today. Today business may face a lot of competition.

Pisces:

Ganesha says: The day will start with a pleasant event. The whole day will pass with ease. Income and expenditure will be equal. A solution to any problem related to the family will also be found. Do not waste time with people of negative activity, as it can have a negative impact on your personality and self-esteem. Use your energy in positive activities at this time. There can be a better situation in the field of work. The home environment can be pleasant and orderly.