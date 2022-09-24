Daily Horoscope for September 24, 2022: Pisces, Leo be carful; Virgo, Libra to have a good day

Aries:

Ganesha says: Majority of the day will be spent in activities related to maintenance and organization of the house and you will definitely get success in your work. There will be a happy atmosphere in the house if there is any good news from the child. Over thinking can lead to stress and affect your performance. A few important tasks can also get out of hand. Try to solve problems calmly. There may be some trouble in the internal arrangement in the work area.

Taurus:

Ganesha says: Don't reveal your special activities to others. If you do it secretly, you will get success. Some good news can also be received from some place. Blessings and affection of

elders will be upon you. An expense may suddenly come up which is not possible to work on and it may spoil your monthly budget. So be careful because this anxiety can also affect your

relaxation and sleep. There may be speed in business related to distant areas.

Gemini:

Ganesha says: Expand the boundaries of political or social contacts. Luck is on your side today. Your dominance in the society will increase along with the income can also increase. Need to be careful as someone can take wrong advantage of your political dealings. Due to which you may be defamed. Students should not neglect their studies. Your work will increase due to acceleration in business activities.

Cancer:

Ganesha says: Some entertainment related plans will be made with family and special friends so that the mind will be happy. If planning to buy a property, check the property first. Don't interfere in other people's affairs. Disputes may arise. Along with this, the number of police stations etc. may also increase. Keep working with your work. All tasks can be completed

properly in a business place. Sweetness will increase in love relationships.

Leo:

Ganesha says: Use your political and social contacts in case of any difficulty, you will surely get support. If there is any improvement plan in the house then the planetary position advises to follow the rules related to Vastu. Change your nature as per time. A dispute may arise from the maternal side. Any stubbornness of yours can spoil your relationship. It will also keep your expenses in check. The plan made related to business will be beneficial for you.

Virgo:

Ganesha says: The work which was stuck for some time now will be solved very easily according to your mind. There will be plans to buy new clothes and jewellery. Keep in mind that before doing any work, think carefully about all levels and make a plan, only then start it. Most of the time today will be spent on completing marketing work outside the home. Business activities will continue as desired.

Libra:

Ganesha says: Planet pasture will be favourable. Work will be more. You will achieve your goal through hard work. Do not do any work without a plan. There will be a plan related tohouse change. Youth should not waste their time in fun. Some sad news may be received from some place due to which the mind will be depressed. Also it will affect your performance. Focus on your current activities in the field of work.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says: Time is beneficial, use it. If you are thinking of making an investment, take a decision immediately. Time will be spent in spiritual and religious works. It is not appropriate to have too much ego while talking to someone. In between your personal tasks, see to it that there is no defect in the service of the elders at home. Internal order will be maintained properly in the work area.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says: Income sources will also increase along with expenses. So don't take any kind of stress. Spend time in spiritual and religious activities. Sometimes being entangled in

personal problems can cause disruption in the work to be done. Being overly disciplined can also sometimes cause problems for others. This time is very favourable in terms of business.

You can get the support of spouse mentally in running the house system properly. Protect yourself against current negative situations.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says: There is a decent possibility of any stuck tasks related to foreign countries. A meeting with an important person will also be beneficial. There will be a positive change in

your personality. Maintain sweet relations with close friends and brothers as there is a possibility of more bitterness. Also, it is necessary to pay attention to economic activities. Avoid taking wrong turns. Business activities will be well maintained.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says: Complete your work early in the day. You can surely get success. Having done some encouraging work, you will also get respect in the society. The youth who have been

working hard for some time can get good news today. Keep your behaviour moderate while meeting people. Avoid any kind of controversy. Over thinking and spending time on it will affect your performance.

Pisces:

Ganesha says; If you were trying to achieve a goal, you may get success in it today. Time will also be spent in buying luxury goods. Your natural nature will increase your popularity in the

society. Be friendly with children. A relative may spread rumours about you behind your back. Control your anger and act calmly, the situation will be fine. The planetary position is

not very favourable for business activities. Married life can be normal. Keep your daily routine and diet balanced.