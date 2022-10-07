Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for October 7, 2022: Good day for Gemini; health of Cancers may be affected

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for October 7, 2022.
     

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says:     Any complicated work will be solved with the help of friends. At this time your rivals also extend their hand of friendship towards you. Talk to someone important on the phone and do your work in a new way. There will be difficulty in maintaining harmony between home and work. Stay away from risky activities. There will be contact with new people in business, due to which you will be promoted. You will also be fully capable of fulfilling family responsibilities.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says:     The day will start with pleasant activities. Despite being busy, home and family will be your first priority. You will have a special interest in moral values ​​and spirituality. Prioritize new ideas over old ones. It's not the right time to make a change. Try to resolve land issues calmly and seriously. Wrong decisions can also be made due to haste and emotion. At this time you can engage in activities like investment and banking.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says:     The position of the planets will be favourable for you. There will be an itinerary that will be comfortable and enjoyable. Social limits will increase. You will live up to
    everyone's expectations. Elders or experienced people of the house will give proper guidance. In the afternoon the speed of time will be somewhat different. Rupee may hang
    somewhere. You will be restless and mentally tense as the problem will not be solved. You can get some beneficial offers related to business.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says:     Today you can engage in activities like worship of God, and yoga and you will also experience mental peace. You can get beautiful gifts from a loved one. At this time you will get good results from your hard work. At this time beware of your secret enemies and do not reveal your thoughts in front of everyone. There may be some flaws in the
    cooperative approach of family members. A member may have to visit a doctor due to health problems.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says:     Today you will be successful in resolving any long-standing issue or will work very efficiently and calmly. Children will listen to you. The youth will be able to perform well in the interview. Be aware that you can get in trouble with your voice. Don't take any risk. Your heart will be troubled by the jealousy of a relative. Now there will be speed in political work. Time will be spent happily shopping for clothes and jewellery with family. Avoid dangerous activities.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says:     At this time you will pay special attention to strengthening your close relationship. Those who are studying will focus on their goal and will also be able to achieve
    the goal. Some tough and bold decisions will give you success. There is a need to be more careful in investment-related activities. You may get stuck in a state of conspiracy or
    contradiction. Travelling at this time will be troublesome. Business activities will be normal. The family members will discuss among themselves to give a new look to the house.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says:     If you appear in an interview, you will get success. May the day be filled with peace and tranquillity. In the meantime, there will be no important work, but the outline of any special work will be ready. In any situation, your confidence can be shaken and due to carelessness, any work can be ruined. Do not interfere in any way with others. There will be stability in career and business. Long-distance travel will be fruitful and rewarding. Husband and wife will maintain the proper arrangement of the house in coordination with each other.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says:     Today your time is very favourable. Situations can become normal by communicating with each other. Inspired by an ideal person, you will experience energy and
    mastery. Some of your work is likely to get spoiled due to haste. Need to be patient this time. You may get a new job. Do not talk to anyone about any of your business plans and
    activities. There can be a celebration and party atmosphere in the house regarding the engagement of a member.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says:     Join some religious work or plan today. Spend some quality time with family and friends and you'll have some principles and a comprehensive approach to improving your quality of life. Some unpleasant news or ominous message may be received in the afternoon which will frustrate the mind. Lack of proper care for elders in the house can lead to self-hatred. That's why it's so important to make time for them. Today will be a difficult and important decision-making day in business.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says:     Today will be a mixed day. Some people may create an unfavourable situation for you but you will not allow them to overpower you with their qualities and abilities.
    Efforts to achieve the goal can be successful. Put a stone on your arrogant behaviour. Trusting strangers can be a challenge for you. By controlling these negative things, you can
    be successful in adapting to the situation. A new possibility can come in handy in everyday tasks.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says:     The speed of time is in your favour in terms of earning money. It will be the affection and blessings of the gurus and elders. The hard work done in the past will pay off today. You will focus on issues related to spirituality, society, and morality. Students' studies may get disrupted. So do not pay attention to wrong activities. There may be some problems in the marriage of a member of the house. Criticizing others can get you in trouble.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says:     You can achieve any tough victory with your positive thinking and confidence. Time is favourable for study, discovery, writing, etc. Domestic matters will also get resolved in your presence. Make special efforts to get your stuck or borrowed money back at this time. Don't mess with anyone without meaning. Otherwise, you may have to suffer loss. Do not make any negligence or mistake in the matter of business. Husband and wife will be victims of each other's problems.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 1:00 AM IST
