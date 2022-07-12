Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you facing hair or scalp allergies? All you need to know about hair-related issues

    Most allergic reactions or contact dermatitis cases are often found linked with hair colouring products. 
     

    Are you facing hair or scalp allergies? All you need to know about hair-related issues RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 3:57 PM IST

    Hair or Scalp allergies are generally represented by symptoms like stinging or burning sensation, blisters, itching and rashes on the scalp, forehead and eyes, which may emanate from a generalised body allergic reaction or after using a hair product. This kind of allergy is medically known as contact dermatitis. 

    Ingredients in your hair oil, hair gel, hair sprays, salon hair treatments like keratin, smoothening, hair spa and most importantly, hair dyes/hair colours can trigger an allergic reaction on the scalp. At the same time, sporadically, it might be caused even by natural ingredients like indigo. Very rarely one can have an allergy with shampoos and conditioners.

    Are you facing hair or scalp allergies? All you need to know about hair-related issues RBA

    Also Read: Are you mentally exhausted? Here are 5 ways to stay in peace and happy

    Most allergic reactions or contact dermatitis cases are often found to be linked with hair colouring products. The main culprit is a chemical, Para-phenylenediamine (PPD) found in most commercially produced hair dyes. 

    Another common chemical found in hair days is para toluene diamine (PTD). To change the hair colour, PPD is mixed with an oxidiser, and when partially oxidised PPD is more likely to cause an allergic reaction, especially in people with sensitive skin. Though less reactive than PPD, PTD can cause contact dermatitis too. 

    The other harmful chemical in your hair products is Ammonia and its byproducts – Ethanolamine, Diethanolamine and Triethanolamine. The best option to tackle such woes is using all-natural Henna Cream with Ayurvedic herbs and plant extracts.

    Also Read: From seafood to mushrooms, 5 foods to avoid during monsoon

    Are you facing hair or scalp allergies? All you need to know about hair-related issues RBA

    What else should you do? 
    In case of symptoms, immediately rinse the scalp thoroughly with water and mild shampoo to flush out any remaining product in the scalp. If the symptoms are mild, take an oral antihistamine to reduce scalp inflammation and itching. But if you have developed severe rashes and bumps, immediately visit your doctor, who will give you a topical corticosteroid-based cream to use. Ensure that you do not scratch the scalp as it may lead to wounds prone to infections.

    Also Read: Music + Yoga: Here are some fantastic benefits of the combination

    When choosing a new hair product, do a patch test on a small area before applying to all strands or scalp. You can test it behind the ears, and if the product causes itching or redness, immediately rinse it off and discard the product. Also, do not self-medicate, as a doctor is the best person to assess the severity of your symptoms and prescribe the medicines.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 3:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Simplicity Day Know how to celebrate and top quotes to share with everyone gcw

    National Simplicity Day: Know how to celebrate and top quotes to share with everyone

    Numerology Predictions for July 12 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 12: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    National Simplicity Day 2022 Why do we celebrate Know date history and significance of the day gcw

    National Simplicity Day: Why do we celebrate? Know date, history and significance of the day

    Paper bag day 2022: History, significance, facts and some advantages of using paper bags RBA

    Paper bag day 2022: History, significance, facts and some advantages of using paper bags

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 12 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 12, 2022

    Recent Stories

    SpiceJets Dubai-Madurai flight delayed due to nose wheel malfunction; 9th technical issue in 24 days - adt

    SpiceJet's Dubai-Madurai flight delayed due to nose wheel malfunction; 9th technical issue in 24 days

    Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 out; know how to download - adt

    Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 out; know how to download

    Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along trending for single take on population growth thanks netizens with Govinda meme gcw

    'Itni Khushi': Nagaland minister trending for 'single' take on population growth thanks netizens

    Liverpool will give it its best and try to win it all - Diogo Jota ahead of Manchester United friendly-ayh

    'Liverpool will give it its best and try to win it all' - Diogo Jota ahead of Man United friendly

    Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale to begin on July 23; know everything about it - adt

    Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale to begin on July 23; know everything about it

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon