Lifestyle
Heavy suits are very popular for parties and functions. Your wardrobe must also have heavy salwar suits that you can recreate. See Shefali Jariwala's collection here.
For a party look different from Anarkali-Plazzo, a Gota Patti work net sharara salwar suit will be the best. You will look classy wearing it with long earrings and nude makeup.
The era of churidar salwar kameez is back again. This silk satin suit will be the best for a stylish and decent look. It can easily be bought for up to 2k online and offline.
If the budget is tight, try a brocade work sharara suit instead of taking tension. This outfit suits women of all ages. You can see its many ranges on online shopping apps.
Shefali has worn a baby pink straight cut suit on satin fabric, with embroidery on the neck and sleeves.
These days, Kalidar salwar suits are also in demand, where the neckline is kept keyhole. If you are thin and want a slightly flashy look, you can look graceful wearing such a suit.
Shefali Jariwala's golden salwar suit will be available in the range of 2.5k. The actress has styled it with a heavy work Kurti sharara, matching dupatta, and long earrings.
