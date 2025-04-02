Lifestyle
If you want to look as smart and handsome as Ajay Devgn, you can take ideas from his style. You can style a jacket with designer pockets and buttons.
If you want to make your look the most different, you can carry a printed coat. Such coats are available in many different prints in the market.
A simple shirt can also make your look dashing. You can style different colored shirts with jeans or formals. You can also wear it in the office.
Flower print shirts also look great on men in summer. You can wear a shirt of your favorite print and color. You can also style it while going on vacation.
You can also wear a Pathani suit in the festive season. You can carry a kurta of your choice of color on white pajamas. It will look great on men with good height.
You can also wear checks coat-pants instead of plain. You can adopt this style to show yourself stylish in office meetings.
