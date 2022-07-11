Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you mentally exhausted? Here are 5 ways to stay in peace and happy

    Mental weariness can manifest as a lack of motivation, impatience, and mood changes, among other things.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Long periods of dealing with complex events can drain our mental energy. In this condition, it might be challenging to concentrate on work or study or to come up with ideas and plans for daily activities. Mental weariness can manifest as a lack of motivation, impatience, and mood changes, among other things.

    When you believe you cannot carry out your obligations and responsibilities, you could experience mental exhaustion. Working continuously with little to no breaks might leave you mentally exhausted. Work will start to feel more like a burden, eventually affecting your career.

    Here are some ways for mental exhaustion that might help you get back on track.

    Take regular rest: Since a human body cannot work like a machine. So, take as many pauses as necessary to keep your mind functioning without feeling overburdened. Take a 10- to 15-minute stroll between work hours or enjoy some music.

    Work-life balance: Keeping a healthy balance between your personal and professional lives is crucial. Your job should come first, but you must also schedule time for your personal life.

    Step outside: You could think about taking a vacation. You'll be able to escape the daily grind, and perhaps new experiences will help you return to work with a fresh perspective.

    Maintain relationships with family and friends: Spending time with those who are good listeners. It would help you relax if you could work out your issues with a close friend or family member.

    Exercise: When you already don't feel good about yourself, finding the drive to exercise might be challenging. However, if you can get up and go to the gym, it could help your energy level.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
