    Aloe Vera to Green Tea: 6 Homemade Remedies for Hairfall

    Hair fall is a common concern for many individuals, and it can be caused by various factors, including stress, poor nutrition, and environmental factors. While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, there are several effective homemade remedies that can help you combat hair fall and promote healthy hair growth.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    1. Coconut Oil Massage

    Coconut oil is renowned for its nourishing properties. Regularly massaging warm coconut oil into your scalp can strengthen hair follicles, reduce breakage, and improve blood circulation to the scalp. Leave it on for at least an hour or overnight before washing it out for the best results.

    2. Aloe Vera

    Aloe vera gel is a natural conditioner that not only hydrates the hair but also balances the pH level of the scalp. Apply fresh aloe vera gel to your scalp, leave it on for 30 minutes, and then rinse it off. This can help reduce hair fall and soothe an irritated scalp.

    3. Onion Juice

    Onion juice is rich in sulfur, which can improve blood circulation to the hair follicles and promote hair growth. Blend or extract onion juice and apply it to your scalp for 15-20 minutes before washing it out with a mild shampoo. The smell can be strong, but the benefits are worth it.

    4. Fenugreek (Methi) Seeds

    Soak fenugreek seeds in water overnight, grind them into a paste, and apply it to your scalp. Fenugreek seeds are rich in proteins and lecithin, which can strengthen hair and reduce hair fall. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing.

    5. Egg Mask

    Eggs are packed with proteins, vitamins, and minerals that can nourish and strengthen hair. Beat an egg and apply it as a mask to your hair and scalp. Leave it on for about 20 minutes before washing it out with cool water.

    6. Green Tea

    Green tea is known for its antioxidants, which can help prevent hair loss. Brew green tea, let it cool, and use it as a rinse after shampooing. This can also add shine and luster to your hair.

    Remember that consistency is key when using homemade remedies for hair fall. Results may take some time to become noticeable, so be patient. Additionally, maintaining a healthy diet, staying hydrated, and managing stress are essential factors in preventing hair fall and promoting overall hair health.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
