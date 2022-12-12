BJP MP, Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari welcomes baby girl; becomes father for third time

The actor-turned-politician, Manoj Tiwari has embraced fatherhood once again. Tiwari took to Twitter and shared an image of his wife, Surabhi Tiwari, from the hospital while announcing the birth of their child.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwai have become a father for the third time. The 51-year-old actor and his second wife, Surabhi Tiwari, welcomed their second child on Monday morning. Tiwari took to Twitter and shared his and his wife's image from the hospital while announcing the birth of their child.

The actor-turned-politician posted in Hindi on Twitter, saying, "With great pleasure, I inform you that Saraswati has arrived at my home after Lakshmi. In the house today, a darling girl was born... May all of you bless her.... Surbhi-Manoj Tiwari."

Earlier, for his second wife, Tiwari organised a baby shower (Godh Bharai) ceremony on November 23, 2022. On his social media, he shared a video of the occasion. He captioned it by saying, "Some joy cannot be expressed in words... Can just feel it.." In the video, the expected mother was seen flaunting her baby bump with their elder daughter, Saanvika.

This is Tiwari's third child with his second wife, Surabhi. The actor divorced his ex-wife Rani, with whom he had a daughter named Rhiti, after 11 years of marriage. With the birth of another girl, the actor now has three daughters, along with Rhiti and Saanvika.

