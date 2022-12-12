Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP MP, Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari welcomes baby girl; becomes father for third time

    The actor-turned-politician, Manoj Tiwari has embraced fatherhood once again. Tiwari took to Twitter and shared an image of his wife, Surabhi Tiwari, from the hospital while announcing the birth of their child. 

    BJP MP, Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari welcomes baby girl; becomes father for third time - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 5:07 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwai have become a father for the third time. The 51-year-old actor and his second wife, Surabhi Tiwari, welcomed their second child on Monday morning. Tiwari took to Twitter and shared his and his wife's image from the hospital while announcing the birth of their child. 

    The actor-turned-politician posted in Hindi on Twitter, saying, "With great pleasure, I inform you that Saraswati has arrived at my home after Lakshmi. In the house today, a darling girl was born... May all of you bless her.... Surbhi-Manoj Tiwari."

     

    Earlier, for his second wife, Tiwari organised a baby shower (Godh Bharai) ceremony on November 23, 2022. On his social media, he shared a video of the occasion. He captioned it by saying, "Some joy cannot be expressed in words... Can just feel it.." In the video, the expected mother was seen flaunting her baby bump with their elder daughter, Saanvika. 

    This is Tiwari's third child with his second wife, Surabhi. The actor divorced his ex-wife Rani, with whom he had a daughter named Rhiti, after 11 years of marriage. With the birth of another girl, the actor now has three daughters, along with Rhiti and Saanvika.

    Also read: 'Arrest him': AAP's Manish Sisodia after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says 'concerned over Kejriwal's safety'

    Also read: Investigate everyone who has met Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari

    Also read: Supreme Court dismisses BJP leader Manoj Tiwari's plea in Manish Sisodia's criminal defamation case

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Bhanuben Babariya, the only woman minister in 17-member Gujarat cabinet? AJR

    Who is Bhanuben Babariya, the only woman minister in 16-member Gujarat cabinet?

    SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea to quash defamation case filed by Assam CM Sarma - adt

    SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea to quash defamation case filed by Assam CM Sarma

    Dimple Yadav takes oath as Mainpuri MP; touches Sonia Gandhi's feet for blessings AJR

    Dimple Yadav takes oath as Mainpuri MP; touches Sonia Gandhi's feet for blessings

    irbhaya Fund misuse: NCP writes to Maha DGP over vehicles used for Shinde camp security; demands immediate removal - adt

    Nirbhaya Fund misuse: NCP demands immediate removal of vehicles used for Shinde camp security

    Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for 2nd time Know his cabinet ministers gcw

    Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for 2nd time; Know his cabinet ministers

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Neymar private messages to teammates post Brazil heart-breaking exit revealed-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Neymar's private messages to teammates post Brazil's heart-breaking exit revealed

    Where Does Temu Ship Its Items From?-snt

    Where Does Temu Ship Its Items From?

    Apple may open 100 small exclusive stores in India with Tata Group Report gcw

    Apple may open 100 small exclusive stores in India with Tata Group: Report

    Filmmaker Guneet Monga marries fiance Sunny Kapoor in Mumbai vma

    Filmmaker Guneet Monga marries fiance Sunny Kapoor in Mumbai

    Who is Bhanuben Babariya, the only woman minister in 17-member Gujarat cabinet? AJR

    Who is Bhanuben Babariya, the only woman minister in 16-member Gujarat cabinet?

    Recent Videos

    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon