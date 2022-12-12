Kashmir to Kerala, a glance at serene destinations you can visit this New Year's

New year is almost here, and the best way to start new beginnings is by taking an extended vacation. Instead of visiting and far- away destinations, you can explore the beauty of our country. Here are some fantastic places you can visit during your long weekend trip.

New Year is right around the corner, and why not start your new beginnings with a relaxing and long vacation? Instead of visiting far-away destinations, why not explore the beauty of our country? From beaches to mountains, thrilling treks and adventure, going on a road trip or hike, India is full of touristy places and scenic beauty. Many places in the country are worth adding to your travel bucket list for 2023. So get ready to explore these destinations during your long weekend trip.

Kerala: Kerala is known for its lush green scenic beauty, nature, ecotourism, beautiful beaches and mouthwatering cuisines. Munnar, Kochi, Marari Beach, Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Chembra Peak are popular destinations you can visit.

Rajasthan: Winter is the best time you can visit the cities of Rajasthan as the weather is pleasant. You can take a tour package to the famous Pink City, Jaipur and visit Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal, and Amber Fort. If you can take around 3-5 days off from work, plan to visit Jodhpur to experience the desert safari. The Lake City of Udaipur is also famous for Fateh Sagar Lake and Lake Pichola and for tasting typical Rajasthani dishes such as Gatte ki sabji, Bajre ki roti, Dal Baati Chur.

Kashmir: Also known as 'Heaven on Earth. Kashmir is a region of snow-capped mountains. Kashmir is also known for its delicious and lip-smacking authentic food, one of them being Rogan Josh (made with mutton and chicken). Some fantastic places in Kashmir are Gulmarg for winter sports, snowboarding and skiing. Sonmarg for the scenic views of frozen lakes. Srinagar for the famous Dal Lake, houseboats, flower gardens and Pahalgam for Baisaran Hills. Lidder valley and Tulian Lake.

Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand, known as the "Land of the Gods", houses several holy rivers and pilgrim sites. For rock climbing, river rafting and cliff jumping, you can visit Rishikesh. The state is also known for the famous 'Char Dham Yatra' (A tour to Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri) that you can visit with your family.

