Akshaya Tritiya is one of the year's most auspicious days. Many traditions are linked to it, but the most popular one is buying gold. Here's why it's considered so lucky and what you can do if you can't afford it.

When is Akshaya Tritiya in 2026? Every year, the festival of Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. This time, due to a slight difference in traditional calendars, the festival will be celebrated over two days—April 19th and 20th, 2026.

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The importance of Akshaya Tritiya is mentioned in many religious texts. The festival has several beliefs and traditions that make it extra special. On this day, people make it a point to buy gold. There isn't just one, but several reasons behind this tradition that not many people know about. Let's find out why buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is so significant.

Also Read- Akshaya Tritiya: Significance, Rituals, and the Story Behind the Auspicious Day

Why do people buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya?

The tradition of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is quite old. It is believed that gold purchased on this day stays with you for a long time and brings good fortune. In astrology, gold is considered the metal of the planet Jupiter, also known as Guru. Experts say that buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya strengthens Jupiter's position in your horoscope, which helps maintain happiness, peace, and prosperity in life. Donating gold on this day is also said to bring good results.

Also Read- Akshaya Tritiya: 5 things you should avoid buying on this day



What if you can't buy gold? You can still worship it!

While buying new gold on Akshaya Tritiya is considered very lucky, don't worry if you can't. You can simply take out any old gold jewellery you have at home and worship it. Doing this can also bring you auspicious results. It is believed to please the planet Jupiter and may help resolve ongoing problems in your life on their own.

The legend of the golden rain on Akshaya Tritiya

There's also a famous story linked to gold on Akshaya Tritiya. According to the legend, the great sage Adi Guru Shankaracharya once went to a poor woman's house to ask for alms. The woman had nothing to give except a single dried gooseberry (amla). She offered it to him with great devotion.

Moved by her selfless act, Adi Shankaracharya composed and recited a hymn called the Kanakadhara Stotram right there. As he chanted it, a shower of gold coins started raining on the poor woman's house.



Disclaimer

The information in this article has been sourced from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are simply a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for educational purposes only.