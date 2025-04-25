Akshaya Tritiya 2025: This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 30th. This festival is considered highly auspicious in astrology and religious scriptures. It is also known as an auspicious time, meaning any auspicious work can be done on this day without consulting the almanac. Akshaya Tritiya is also called the grand moment for shopping, so the market is crowded with buyers on this day. Although everything can be bought on Akshaya Tritiya, certain things should be kept in mind while shopping. According to Ujjain's astrologer Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, 5 things should not be bought even by mistake on Akshaya Tritiya, as doing so may lead to inauspicious results. Find out what these 5 things are…

Do not buy iron items

Iron items should not be bought on Akshaya Tritiya because iron is the metal of Saturn. Buying iron items on an auspicious occasion is considered inauspicious. Iron items purchased on Akshaya Tritiya can also cause accidents. Therefore, buying things made of this metal should be avoided on this day.

Do not buy disposable items

Nowadays, many things in the market are of no use after being used once and are thrown away. Such things should not be bought on Akshaya Tritiya. Buy things on Akshaya Tritiya that will last for a long time. Disposable items are not considered good for the prosperity of the house.

Do not buy aluminum items

Aluminum is considered an impure metal in religious texts, so things made from it are not used in any auspicious work like worship, etc. Do not buy things made of aluminum on an auspicious occasion like Akshaya Tritiya, as there is a fear of loss of prosperity in the house.

Do not bring glass items home

Some people buy glass items as showpieces and bring them home on Akshaya Tritiya. This is not right because glass is associated with Rahu, which can also cause mental stress. Therefore, buying glass items on Akshaya Tritiya should be avoided.

Do not buy sharp objects

Do not buy any sharp objects like knives, scissors, blades, etc., and pointed objects like needles on Akshaya Tritiya. These things have a negative impact on our lives and spread unrest in the house. Therefore, do not bring these things home on Akshaya Tritiya.



