Astrologer Harish Kashyap

In our Sanatana Dharma tradition, all auspicious activities are performed on auspicious days and times. This practice has evolved according to the scriptures. Every year, three and a half days are designated as highly auspicious. During these three and a half days, no specific Muhurta (auspicious time) needs to be consulted. Any new work, investment, auspicious activity, or resolution undertaken during this period is believed to be fruitful.

These auspicious times include the first day of the lunar new year (Ugadi), Akshaya Tritiya (Vaisakha Shukla Tritiya), the three days of Shara Navratri and Vijayadashami, and the daytime of Kartika Shukla Padyami (Diwali), totaling three and a half Muhurtas. In North India, this is known as Sade Teen Muhurta.

Akshaya Tritiya is special because the Sun is exalted in Aries, the Moon is exalted in Taurus, and the Abhijit Muhurta occurs when the Sun is at the mid-heaven. In this unique planetary configuration, during Treta Yuga, Lord Vishnu incarnated as Parshurama, the son of Jamadagni and Renuka. Lord Parshurama gained fame even before Lord Ramachandra. However, until Vaisakha, Taurus, Mrigashira Nakshatra's 2nd Pada, the inauspicious influence of Agni Nakshatra prevails. This intense period of the Sun's central position spreads the heat of mid-summer and significantly amplifies Kshatriya qualities. Akshaya Tritiya is a day of immense power.

Agroto Chaturo Vedaah Prushtahtah Sasharandhanuh

Idam Brahma Idam Kshatram Shapadapi||

This describes the infinite glory of Lord Parshurama. With the Vedas in his heart and hands, and a quiver of arrows and a bow on his back, he is always ready to punish anyone with a curse or an arrow. This immortal being is a Chiranjeevi. All incarnations of God are eternal, but the form of Parshurama does not disappear. He remains, pervading everywhere in this form, protecting the righteous who are devoted to the scriptures, and meditating in the eastern Meru. This is the special significance of Akshaya Tritiya. On this supremely auspicious day of Vaisakha, it is scripturally prescribed to bathe in sacred rivers, perform Japa (chanting), and offer charity. Gods, ancestors, cows, and Brahmins should be worshipped with devotion. The merit earned is immeasurable.

Unfortunately, as times change, people are forgetting these virtuous traditions and focusing solely on buying gold. While buying gold is good, reducing Akshaya Tritiya to just gold purchases is not ideal. Understand the significance of the day, perform good deeds, and adorn your existing precious possessions and jewelry before the deities. That is the true Akshaya.



