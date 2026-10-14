Bengaluru's new Dinosaur Park at Jollywood Studios offers a Jurassic Park-style experience with life-size animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar. Check the reported ticket price, timings, location and attractions before planning your visit.

Imagine massive dinosaurs from the Jurassic Park films moving and roaring right in front of your eyes. Visitors in Bengaluru can now experience a glimpse of the prehistoric world at a new Dinosaur Park at Jollywood Studios, near Bengaluru. Featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs, a forest-like setting and a safari-style ride, the attraction offers visitors an opportunity to see these giant creatures up close. A recent video circulating on social media has offered a glimpse of the experience, drawing attention to the new attraction among tourists and families looking for an exciting weekend outing.

A Dinosaur World Near Bengaluru

The Dinosaur Park at Jollywood Studios is designed to recreate the atmosphere of the prehistoric era. Visitors can explore a forest-like setting featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar, offering a more immersive experience than static dinosaur replicas.

A recent video shared on social media shows visitors travelling through the attraction in a safari-style vehicle as they encounter the dinosaurs in a jungle-like environment. The combination of moving figures, realistic sounds and natural surroundings adds to the overall experience.

From T-Rex to Spinosaurus

The safari ride begins at a set of massive wooden gates marked 'Danger Raptors'. As visitors enter the enclosure, they encounter large dinosaur replicas positioned among the trees and vegetation.

A giant Tyrannosaurus rex (T-Rex) can be seen towering over the surroundings, while a Brachiosaurus appears beneath a shelter. The attraction also features other giant dinosaurs, including the Spinosaurus, which visitors can spot towards the end of the ride.

The dinosaurs' movements and loud roars make the experience engaging for children and adults alike, bringing a touch of cinematic adventure to the forest setting.

What Else Can Visitors Experience at the Dinosaur Park?

According to the official Jollywood Studios website, the attraction offers interactive exhibits and a museum experience alongside other activities. These exhibits are intended to help visitors learn about dinosaurs, their evolution, their way of life and their place in Earth's history.

The park could be an option for families seeking an educational outing that combines entertainment with learning. Children can explore the dinosaur-themed attractions, while friends and families can enjoy a different recreational experience near Bengaluru.

Visitors are advised to check the official website for the latest information on the exhibits, activities and experiences available at the park.

Where Is Jollywood Studios Located?

Jollywood Studios is located near Birmangala Cross, close to the Bidadi industrial area in Ramanagara district, along the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway. The destination is approximately 35 to 45 km from central Bengaluru, depending on the starting point.

Visitors can reach the attraction by car or cab. Those travelling by public transport can check available bus services to Bidadi and arrange local transport for the remaining journey.

It is advisable to check the route and travel time before setting out, particularly during weekends and holidays.

Dinosaur Park Timings and Ticket Prices

The following timings and ticket price have been reported for the attraction:

Opening Hours: 11 am to 6.30 pm

11 am to 6.30 pm Reported Ticket Price: ₹1,200 per person

₹1,200 per person Attractions: Dinosaur exhibits, a safari-style experience and other entertainment activities

However, visitors should verify the current timings and ticket prices on the official Jollywood Studios website before planning their visit. They should also confirm whether the reported ₹1,200 ticket includes all activities, whether separate rates apply to children and whether any additional charges apply.

With its life-size animatronic dinosaurs, roaring displays and safari-style setting, the new Dinosaur Park at Jollywood Studios offers a different outing option near Bengaluru. For families with children, dinosaur enthusiasts and anyone looking for something beyond the usual weekend destinations, the attraction could be worth exploring.