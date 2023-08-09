Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Breathe easy: 6 effective home remedies for reducing asthma attack

    Seeking relief from asthma attacks? Explore 6 natural home remedies that may help reduce the frequency of asthma attacks. From ginger to breathing exercises, discover holistic ways to manage your condition.

    Breathe easy: 6 effective home remedies for reducing asthma attack LMA EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 6:40 PM IST

    Living with asthma can be challenging, but natural remedies can complement medical treatment. Home remedies are complementary to medical treatment and should not replace prescribed medications. Always consult your healthcare provider before incorporating new remedies into your routine. Combining these natural approaches with medical advice can contribute to a more holistic asthma management plan, potentially leading to improved quality of life. Here are six home remedies that might help in reducing the frequency of asthma attacks:

    1. Cleaner Living Environment

    Regular cleaning and allergen reduction in your home can go a long way in preventing asthma triggers. Keeping your space free from dust mites, pet dander, and pollutants is essential.

    2. Ginger Incorporation

    Ginger's anti-inflammatory properties may aid in improved lung function. Adding ginger to your diet through teas, soups, or meals might help manage asthma symptoms.

    3. Eucalyptus Vapor Inhalation

    Inhaling eucalyptus oil vapour can assist in opening up airways and alleviating congestion. Consider steam inhalation with a few drops of eucalyptus oil for potential relief.

    ALSO READ: Want to create a cozy corner? Here's how you can utilize unused spaces into comfortable retreats

    4. Omega-3 Rich Foods

    Omega-3 fatty acids, found in sources like fatty fish and flaxseeds, have anti-inflammatory benefits that could contribute to better lung health and asthma management.

    5. Natural Honey Intake

    Local, raw honey is believed to possess anti-inflammatory properties that could soothe respiratory passages. However, moderation is key, and consulting a healthcare professional is advisable.

    ALSO READ: 5 incredible benefits of Pomegranate Peels for Sore Throat

    6. Breathing Exercises and Yoga

    Regular practice of breathing exercises and yoga can enhance lung capacity and reduce stress, both of which may help in managing asthma triggers.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 6:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World's warmest welcomes: 6 countries known for their hospitality LMA EAI

    World's warmest welcomes: 6 countries known for their hospitality

    Business launch: 6 tips that will lead to successful entrepreneurship LMA

    Business launch: 6 tips that will lead to successful entrepreneurship

    Skin Care: 5 incredible benefits of using Apple Peel vma eai

    Skin Care: 5 incredible benefits of using Apple Peel

    Nourish your skin: 5 surprising benefits of using Banana Peels vma eai

    Nourish your skin: 5 surprising benefits of using Banana Peels

    Skin Care: 5 surprising benefits of Raw Milk vma eai

    Skin Care: 5 surprising benefits of Raw Milk

    Recent Stories

    World's warmest welcomes: 6 countries known for their hospitality LMA EAI

    World's warmest welcomes: 6 countries known for their hospitality

    Netflix launches virtual Game Controller app you will be able to play games on TV soon gcw

    Netflix launches virtual Game Controller app; you will be able to play games on TV soon

    Cricket Prithvi Shaw cracks a remarkable 'double century' in England's One-Day Cup for Northamptonshire osf

    Prithvi Shaw slams a remarkable 'double century' in England's One-Day Cup for Northamptonshire

    Greenhouse to Alemane: Organic jaggery for sustainable future vkp

    Greenhouse to Alemane: Organic jaggery for sustainable future

    From Gir to Maasai Mara: 7 Places where Lions reign ATG

    From Gir to Maasai Mara: 7 Places where Lions reign

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon