The Importance of Sunscreen: From Premature Aging and Skin Issues

Sunscreen is one of the most important steps in skin care routine. But there are many assumptions that sunscreen is only for sunny days. But there is alot beyond sunny days. Let's have a look at the whole benefits of sunscreen. 

The Importance of Sunscreen: From Premature Aging and Skin Issues MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 9:06 AM IST

When signs of premature aging, such as wrinkles or darkening skin, begin to appear on your face, it’s essential to start using a good UV cream, specifically a sunscreen. Sunscreen not only protects you from the harmful rays of the sun but also helps prevent various skin-related issues. Many skin problems are caused by UVA and UVB rays. By shielding yourself from these rays, you can maintain healthy and youthful skin. Additionally, regular use of sunscreen can help protect against serious skin conditions, including skin cancer. Therefore, it's important to incorporate sunscreen into your daily routine. Here are some further benefits of using sunscreen.

Benefits of applying sunscreen: 

1. Combo of sunscreen and vitamin C
When your skin becomes brown, red, or green in some places, it is called skin discoloration. To reduce this, using sunscreen with vitamin C can be very beneficial. This happens because the antioxidants of vitamin C control extra melanin, and sunscreen cream protects you from inflammatory damage caused by the sun.

2. Get rid of hyperpigmentation.
Hyperpigmentation means excessive blackness in any part of the body. Which is caused by the accumulation of more melanin, and it can be due to genetic or hormonal changes. If you want to stay away from hyperpigmentation, then start using sunscreen cream regularly because its use is also suggested by doctors.

3. Removes Acne Marks
This may sound a little strange and unique to you, but if you want to get rid of acne marks, then along with special products, you will also have to include regular use of sunscreen cream. Due to the retinol present in acne products, the risk of inflammation in the skin increases, and you cannot cure it without sunscreen.

4. Protects From Skin Cancer
Using sunscreen cream reduces your risk of skin cancer to a great extent. Because the risk of skin cancer increases due to the UV rays of the sun, when you add a layer of this cream between your skin and those rays, or say create a barrier, then those rays are able to cause very little damage to your skin. In this way you can protect yourself from skin cancer.

5. Get relief from premature skin aging. 
With aging or due to a bad lifestyle, we can have problems like wrinkles, fine lines, and spots even at a young age. If this happens before time, it is called premature aging. The first reason for this problem is going out in the sun or not using sunscreen cream. Therefore, if you use sunscreen, you will be able to protect yourself from aging caused by the sun.

If you use sunscreen cream regularly, then you can protect yourself from so many problems caused by the sun. Therefore, use a cream with 30 SPF. Otherwise, you may have to face many skin problems along with seeing problems like aging symptoms at a young age.

