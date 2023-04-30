Puppy-hair everywhere? Here are 5 tips for dealing with dog shedding

Contact owners of the breed you're considering getting before bringing one home. They'll be able to provide you with an accurate forecast of the coat maintenance and shedding cycles you may anticipate.

How often do dogs shed?

Temperatures are typically a factor in shedding cycles. Puppies shed their thin summer coats in the autumn to create room for more oversized winter-appropriate coats. In contrast, they swap out their heavy winter coat for a lighter, shorter summer versions in the spring.

Summer coats for dogs: In the hopes of keeping their pups cooler, many dog owners shave their dogs' coats in the summer. These dogs, however, are more susceptible to sunburn and find it more challenging to regulate their body temperatures since they lack fur to cover their skin. Hair traps air, serving as an insulator between the body and outside temperatures.

How can you control a dog's shedding?

The most accessible and efficient technique to control shedding is daily coat brushing. Depending on the type of coat your dog has, use the proper brush to remove shed fur that has become lodged in the coat.

Vacuum your home: To keep fur off the furniture, vacuuming your home and sweeping is highly recommended. Many pet owners also use detachable covers on sofas. Maintaining your pet's coat health with a balanced diet and routine grooming is a good idea.

