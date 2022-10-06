Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 ways social media can have a negative impact on your relationship

    Social media has many advantages to it but also disadvantages at the same time. When it comes to a romantic relationship, it can lead to misunderstandings between the couple. Here are ways in which you avoid the negative effects of it on your love life.. 

    5 ways social media can have a negative impact on your relationship sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

    Social media connects us with the people we care about. The use of social media has led to this urge to follow the lives of our family and friends. Social media does have its advantages, such as — staying in touch with the ones we love, networking, and meeting new friends, but it can also affect our offline relationships. While social media can help relationships, it can also lead to misunderstandings in a relationship. Especially the case of a married couple. It can be a "like" on a photo or a particular post. You're not alone if you've ever felt like competing with your partner's phone for their attention. Here are some ways social media can affect your relationship.

    Lack of quality time: There is a lack of quality time between couples due to social media. If one partner or both partners spend most of their time on the Internet, the relationship will sour with time. By this, you will not have actual conversations with your partner, which is not a good sign. 

    Comparative attitude: People start comparing their romantic relationships with others due to social media. Which can lead to dissatisfaction in the relationship. this comparative attitude can also be unhealthy for the relationship.  

    Feeling jealous: There are possibilities that you or your partner can start feeling jealous of each other social life by seeing it on social media. This jealousy can lead to misunderstandings in your relationship. 

    Difference of opinion: You may want to share all aspects of your life on social media, but your partner may not feel the same. This can lead to a difference in opinion and can involve fights. This can be unhealthy for your relationship. 

    Long Distance Relationship: This is one of the advantages of social media on relationships. Social media can be very beneficial for couples who are in a long-distance relationship. With the help of social media, couples feel connected and can help grow their relationship.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
