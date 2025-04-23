In a powerful act of protest and mourning, several leading newspapers in Kashmir turned their front pages black on Wednesday to condemn the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people — mostly tourists — dead. The coordinated move across major publications was a collective expression of grief, outrage, and solidarity with the victims.

While most newspapers, including Greater Kashmir, Rising Kashmir, Kashmir Uzma, Aftab, and Taimeel Irshad, went with somber black backgrounds and bold headlines in white or red, the Kashmir Observer chose a different but equally impactful route. Its front page was drenched in blood red, carrying the stark headline: "Blood on the Meadows: Pahalgam's day of horror leaves 26 dead" — a chilling depiction of the brutality witnessed in one of Kashmir’s most picturesque locales.

The front pages, devoid of advertisements or regular content, symbolized a unified stand by the media against terrorism. The visual shift was not just a gesture, but a striking call to confront the growing threat to Kashmir’s fragile peace.

Greater Kashmir's Editorial: A Call to Protect the Region’s Soul

Greater Kashmir ran a blacked-out front page with the headline: "Gruesome: Kashmir Gutted, Kashmiris Grieving", followed by the red subhead: "26 killed in deadly terror attack in Pahalgam".

In a front-page editorial titled "The massacre in the meadow – Protect Kashmir’s soul", the publication wrote: “This heinous act is not merely an assault on innocent lives but a deliberate blow to Kashmir's identity and values -- its hospitality, its economy, and its fragile peace. Kashmir's soul stands in unequivocal condemnation of this brutality and offers heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, who sought beauty but found tragedy.”

The editorial further highlighted the alarming fact that the attack was carried out in a high-traffic tourist area accessible only on foot or pony, underlining critical lapses in security.

“Proactive measures — enhanced vigilance, community engagement, and uprooting terrorism — are imperative to prevent such horrors from recurring,” it stated.

Media Calls for Unity, Vigilance, and Action Against Terror

The newspaper urged collective action from all sections of society: “Kashmir's people have endured violence for too long, yet their spirit remains unbroken. This attack must not sow division but unite us in defiance of terror. We urge all — government, security forces, civil society, and citizens — to forge a collective front.

Only through unwavering resolve can we protect our land's future, ensuring that Pahalgam's meadows echo with laughter, not gunfire, and that Kashmir remains a beacon of peace and prosperity.”

The Kashmir Observer’s decision to print its front page in red served as a visual metaphor for the bloodshed and the trauma inflicted on the Valley. Together, the newspaper fraternity’s unprecedented editorial protest underscores not just the tragedy of the moment, but the unyielding spirit of a region determined to reclaim peace.