Best Way to Consume Chia Seeds to Support Digestion and Gut Bacteria
Chia seeds are rich in fibre and nutrients that support digestion and weight loss. Experts say soaking them or mixing with yoghurt boosts gut health by combining prebiotics with probiotics for better digestion.
This is the healthier way to eat chia seeds
Chia seeds are packed with nutrients. Studies show fiber-rich chia seeds help with weight loss. People eat them in many ways, but here's how to eat them for gut health.
Studies show that fiber-rich chia seeds help with weight loss
Experts say that while you get basic benefits from mixing chia seeds with water, how you combine them can make a big difference in supporting digestion and gut health.
It's much healthier to eat chia seeds soaked in water or mixed with yogurt
Gastroenterologist Dr. Joseph Salhab says it's healthier to eat chia seeds soaked in water or mixed with yogurt. Experts say mixing them with yogurt boosts gut health benefits.
Chia seeds
Adding chia seeds to water is a great way to boost fiber and hydrate. People often ask whether to have them with water or yogurt. Here's the difference, says Dr. Joseph.
Combining chia seeds with water can help increase fiber and hydration
Combining chia seeds with water can help increase fiber and hydration. But mixing them with yogurt will improve your gut health.
Yogurt increases the amount of live probiotic bacteria
Chia seeds are rich in prebiotic fibers. They nourish gut bacteria, while yogurt adds live probiotic bacteria to the mix.
People who eat yogurt regularly have a lower risk of colon cancer
The yogurt mix has protein and healthy fats. The gastroenterologist notes that regular yogurt eaters may have a lower risk of colon cancer. Adding fiber-rich foods helps too.
