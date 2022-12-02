Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 reasons why you should take cold showers in morning

    If you avoid taking a bath during the winter, you are certainly not alone, but here are a few beneficial reasons which should make you want to take a cold shower on a winter morning.
     

    5 reasons why you should take cold showers in morning sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Getting up to shower during winter mornings is full of chills and shivers. Naturally, you choose a hot shower to keep yourself warm. While hot showers have their benefits, cold showers during winter will not only jolt you awake but also increases oxygen intake and blood circulation. Here are some reasons why you should take cold showers in the morning.

    Improved blood circulation:  The main argument in favour of cold showers is that it helps improve your blood circulation. When showering in cold water, it sends your circulatory system into which can improve the heart to pump blood faster to maintain your body temperature. This triggers your circulatory system to reduce inflammation inside your body and prevent cardiovascular disease. 

    Skin irritation: If you have any skin condition that causes itching or irritation, cold showers can help you get rid of inflammation or rashes. Hot showers lead to skin drying and increase redness or irritation.

    Wakes you up: As soon as you take a cold shower, you will feel a bit of shock. This shock heightens your heart rate and oxygen intake and increases alertness. Cold water is also beneficial after a challenging workout as it relaxes sore muscles. A hot shower, on the other hand, helps relax your muscles and is perfect for the night before you hit the bed. 

    Skin and hair benefits: Hot showers open your pores, whereas cold water tightens your pores and constricts blood flow, which can result in healthy skin. Many beauty experts recommend washing hair in cold or lukewarm water instead of hot water. Cold water strengthens and closes the hair follicles.

    Boosts immunity: Cold showers help in boosting your immunity and can make you less prone to sickness. Many studies suggest that people who take cold showers are 29% less likely to fall sick.

     

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for December 2 2022 Capricorn Pisces Virgo Leo Libra Scorpio Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 2, 2022: Fruitful day for Pisces, Capricorn; be careful Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for December 2 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 2, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Healthy heart to weight loss, 5 benefits of walnuts you should know sur

    Healthy heart to weight loss, 5 benefits of walnuts you should know

    What are eating disorders? How to fight it? Find out here sur

    What are eating disorders? How to fight it? Find out here

    World AIDS Day 2022: Importance of practising safe sex in your 20s; find out more here sur

    World AIDS Day 2022: Importance of practising safe sex in your 20s; find out more here

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: We were extremely emotional - Mumbai City FC fans on play returning to home turf-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'We were extremely emotional' - Mumbai City FC fans on play returning to home turf

    football Meme fest explodes after Germany knocked out of Qatar World Cup 2022 costa rica; Japan heroics vs spain applauded snt

    Meme fest explodes after Germany knocked out of World Cup 2022; Japan's heroics applauded

    Daily Horoscope for December 2 2022 Capricorn Pisces Virgo Leo Libra Scorpio Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 2, 2022: Fruitful day for Pisces, Capricorn; be careful Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for December 2 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 2, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football wasted golden generation Belgium fans slam Roberto Martinez after quitting as manager post Qatar World Cup 2022 exit snt

    'Wasted golden generation': Belgium fans slam Roberto Martinez after quitting as manager post World Cup exit

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon