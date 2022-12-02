5 reasons why you should take cold showers in morning

If you avoid taking a bath during the winter, you are certainly not alone, but here are a few beneficial reasons which should make you want to take a cold shower on a winter morning.

Getting up to shower during winter mornings is full of chills and shivers. Naturally, you choose a hot shower to keep yourself warm. While hot showers have their benefits, cold showers during winter will not only jolt you awake but also increases oxygen intake and blood circulation. Here are some reasons why you should take cold showers in the morning.

Improved blood circulation: The main argument in favour of cold showers is that it helps improve your blood circulation. When showering in cold water, it sends your circulatory system into which can improve the heart to pump blood faster to maintain your body temperature. This triggers your circulatory system to reduce inflammation inside your body and prevent cardiovascular disease.

Skin irritation: If you have any skin condition that causes itching or irritation, cold showers can help you get rid of inflammation or rashes. Hot showers lead to skin drying and increase redness or irritation.

Wakes you up: As soon as you take a cold shower, you will feel a bit of shock. This shock heightens your heart rate and oxygen intake and increases alertness. Cold water is also beneficial after a challenging workout as it relaxes sore muscles. A hot shower, on the other hand, helps relax your muscles and is perfect for the night before you hit the bed.

Skin and hair benefits: Hot showers open your pores, whereas cold water tightens your pores and constricts blood flow, which can result in healthy skin. Many beauty experts recommend washing hair in cold or lukewarm water instead of hot water. Cold water strengthens and closes the hair follicles.

Boosts immunity: Cold showers help in boosting your immunity and can make you less prone to sickness. Many studies suggest that people who take cold showers are 29% less likely to fall sick.