    5 incredible Hot drinks for ensuring good Sleep daily

    Remember to avoid caffeine and sugary beverages in the hours before your bedtime, as they can interfere with your ability to fall asleep. Additionally, practising relaxation techniques like deep breathing or gentle yoga before bed can complement these drinks and enhance your overall sleep routine.

    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 9:28 PM IST

    Fortunately, what you drink before bedtime can help you enjoy a more restful night. Your mother likely knew what she was doing when she sent you to bed with a mug of warm milk, a range of other delicious beverages could help you if you struggle to find peace at night. A good night's rest often gets overlooked as a component of health. Sometimes a good night's sleep can be interrupted or hard to come by. Fortunately, many beverages can serve as natural sleep aids. Most drinks with sleep-promoting potential are easily made at home with just a few simple ingredients in 5 minutes or less.

    Here are 5 Hot drinks for ensuring good sleep daily:

    1. Chamomile Tea:

    Chamomile is known for its calming properties. A warm cup of chamomile tea can help relax your body and mind, making it easier to fall asleep.

    2. Warm Milk:

    The classic remedy for a good night's sleep, warm milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid that can promote relaxation and sleep.

    3. Herbal Teas:

    Various herbal teas, like lavender, valerian root, and passionflower, have sedative effects that can aid in better sleep. Look for caffeine-free options for best results.

    4. Golden Milk:

    This traditional Ayurvedic drink combines warm milk with turmeric and spices like cinnamon and ginger. Turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and relaxing properties.

    5. Decaffeinated Green Tea:

    Green tea is rich in the amino acid theanine, which has been shown to reduce stress and improve sleep quality. Opt for decaffeinated versions to avoid the stimulating effects of caffeine.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 9:28 PM IST
