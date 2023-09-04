Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Healthy Life: 5 surprising ways how Turnips are beneficial for daily health

    Turnips are a cruciferous vegetable with multiple health benefits. They boast an impressive nutritional profile, and their bioactive compounds, such as glucosinolates, may support blood sugar control, protect against harmful bacteria, and provide anticancer and anti-inflammatory effects.

    Healthy Life: 5 surprising ways how Turnips are beneficial for daily health
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

    Turnips are a popular cruciferous root vegetable that is grown in a variety of colours including purple, red, and green with white bulbs. Both the roots and the leaves of the turnip are edible, and they are a favourite of nutritionists due to all of their health benefits. Turnips can be prepared in a variety of ways, and whether you roast them, puree them, or use them in a soup, your body will thank you for the rich nourishment they provide. Turnips are a cruciferous vegetable with multiple health benefits. They boast an impressive nutritional profile, and their bioactive compounds, such as glucosinolates, may support blood sugar control, protect against harmful bacteria, and provide anticancer and anti-inflammatory effects.

    Here are 5 surprising ways how Turnips are beneficial for daily health:

    1. Rich in Nutrients:

    Turnips are a good source of essential nutrients like vitamins C and K, as well as fibre. Vitamin C supports the immune system, while vitamin K is important for bone health and blood clotting.

    2. Low in Calories:

    Turnips are low in calories and carbohydrates, making them an excellent choice for those looking to manage their weight. They are also a good source of dietary fibre, which can help you feel fuller for longer.

    3. Digestive Health:

    The fibre content in turnips aids in digestion and helps prevent constipation. It promotes a healthy gut by supporting beneficial gut bacteria.

    4. Antioxidant Properties:

    Turnips contain antioxidants like beta-carotene, which can help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. This may reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

    5. Heart Health:

    Turnips are a good source of potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. The fiber in turnips can also help lower cholesterol levels.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
