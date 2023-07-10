Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 healthy and yummy Wheat based snacks for your body

    When it comes to healthy wheat-based snacks, there are several options to choose from that can provide nourishment and satisfy your cravings. Here are five examples of such snacks. Wheat-based snacks, crafted with the goodness of whole wheat, offer a host of advantages that make them an essential part of a balanced diet.

    Satisfy Your Snack Cravings with Wholesome Goodness: Healthy Wheat-Based Snacks! When hunger strikes, reach for nutritious wheat-based snacks that not only tantalize your taste buds but also provide a range of benefits to nourish your body and mind. Packed with fibre, these snacks promote digestive health, keep you feeling full for longer, and support weight management goals. The benefits don't stop there! Whole wheat is a nutritional powerhouse, rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that contribute to overall well-being. From providing sustained energy and boosting brain function to supporting heart health and enhancing immunity, these snacks deliver a spectrum of nourishment in every bite.

    ALSO READ: Dengue to Typhoid-7 monsoon-related diseases

    Here are the 5 healthy Wheat based snacks:

    1. Whole Wheat Crackers:

    Opt for whole wheat crackers that are made from 100% whole wheat flour. They are a great source of fibre and complex carbohydrates, providing sustained energy. Pair them with hummus, Greek yoghurt dip, or your favourite healthy spread for a satisfying snack.

    2. Wheat Berry Salad:

    Wheat berries are the whole, unprocessed kernels of wheat. They can be cooked and used as a base for a nutritious salad. Combine cooked wheat berries with fresh vegetables, herbs, and a light vinaigrette dressing. This wholesome snack is packed with fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

    3. Wheat-based Veggie Wraps:

    Use whole wheat tortillas or wraps to create delicious and nutrient-packed snacks. Fill them with an assortment of fresh vegetables, lean proteins like grilled chicken or tofu, and a flavorful dressing or sauce. These wraps offer a balanced combination of fibre, protein, and vitamins.

    4. Baked Wheat Pita Chips:

    Make your own baked pita chips using whole wheat pita bread. Cut the pita into triangles, season them with herbs and spices, and bake until crispy. These crunchy snacks can be enjoyed with salsa, Greek yoghurt dip, or a homemade bean dip.

    5. Wheat-based Energy Balls:

    Create homemade energy balls using a mixture of whole wheat flour, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and natural sweeteners like honey or dates. These compact snacks are rich in fibre, healthy fats, and protein, providing a quick and energizing pick-me-up.

    ALSO READ: Skincare Tips for Men: 7 Essential Steps for Healthy and Radiant Skin

