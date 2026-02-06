A major fire erupted in an under-construction building situated near the Taj Hotel in Lucknow. Firefighters promptly arrived at the location to extinguish the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

A major fire broke out in an under-construction building near the iconic Taj Hotel in Lucknow on Friday. Firefighters and multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the blaze The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway. No casualties or serious injuries have been reported so far. Further updates on the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited.