Did you know Taj Hotel one night staying cost a staggering amount of THIS much money

Ever wondered about the cost of a night's stay at India's first five-star hotel, the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai? Prepare to be surprised.

Do you know the name of India's first five-star hotel? Yes, you guessed it right. The Taj Hotel in Mumbai holds this prestigious title.

The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel stands majestically by the Mumbai seafront, renowned for its beauty and luxury. A sight to behold near the Gateway of India.

A night at the world-famous Taj Hotel in Mumbai comes with a significant price tag. Be prepared to spend a substantial amount for this luxurious experience.

According to the Taj website, booking a room starts from a minimum of 34,000 rupees. Room rates vary depending on the date and type of room.

The January rate chart shows a minimum of 34,000 rupees for a luxury room. Including taxes, a single night could cost around 36-37,000 rupees.

The hotel website lists various room types and prices. For a luxury bedroom, a single night can cost lakhs of rupees.

A grand luxury one-bedroom suite with a sea view costs approximately 2.7 lakhs per night. With taxes, the total cost exceeds 2.35 lakhs for just one night.

