Did you know Taj Hotel one night staying cost a staggering amount of THIS much money

Ever wondered about the cost of a night's stay at India's first five-star hotel, the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai? Prepare to be surprised.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 6:52 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 6:52 PM IST

Do you know the name of India's first five-star hotel? Yes, you guessed it right. The Taj Hotel in Mumbai holds this prestigious title.

article_image2

The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel stands majestically by the Mumbai seafront, renowned for its beauty and luxury. A sight to behold near the Gateway of India.

article_image3

A night at the world-famous Taj Hotel in Mumbai comes with a significant price tag. Be prepared to spend a substantial amount for this luxurious experience.

article_image4

According to the Taj website, booking a room starts from a minimum of 34,000 rupees. Room rates vary depending on the date and type of room.

article_image5

The January rate chart shows a minimum of 34,000 rupees for a luxury room. Including taxes, a single night could cost around 36-37,000 rupees.

article_image6

The hotel website lists various room types and prices. For a luxury bedroom, a single night can cost lakhs of rupees.

article_image7

A grand luxury one-bedroom suite with a sea view costs approximately 2.7 lakhs per night. With taxes, the total cost exceeds 2.35 lakhs for just one night.

