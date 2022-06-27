Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sweet 16' book by Dr Akanksha talks about the sweet-bitter phases of teenage

    'Sweet 16' is not a classic self-help book that aims to set gold parameters on 'how to be a perfect teen', or promises them to solve all their problems but it very well showcases the problems that have been shut closed behind doors and tries to find a rational and practical solution to those problems.

    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 7:52 PM IST

    We all have gone through the emotional turmoil phase of teenage, which is a bridge between childhood and maturity. A teen enjoys the perks of being a juvenile as well as learns to take on new responsibilities as a young adult. If everything about it is special, why is it considered the toughest phase for the teens themselves and the people around them? ‘Sweet 16' is not a classic self-help book that aims to set gold parameters on 'how to be a perfect teen’, or promises them to solve all their problems but it very well showcases the problems that have been shut closed behind doors and tries to find a rational and practical solution to those problems. 

    According to a survey done by the author among 1500 teen students, the statistics showed some distressing results that needed to be worked upon.

    The survey had been conducted in May 2018 among fifteen hundred school students from grades 8th to 12th.

    Out of 1500, the results were as follows:

    Students struggling to keep up the grades but failing: 47.2% (709)

    Students envying the class topper: 20% (301)

    Class toppers who are struggling to maintain their position: 9% (145)

    Students stressed over academic pressure: 47.7% (716)

    Addicted to substance abuse: 23% (345)

    Students being bullied and abused (physical/sexual): 11.6% (174)

    Students who think that they are depressed: 25.6% (384)

    Students living under peer or parental pressure: 28.2% (424)

    Teens who don't know about cybercrime: 38.4% (532)

    Suicidal or doing self-harm: 17% (255)

    Withdrawal from family: 10% (160)

    Teens suffering from insomnia: 9% (148)

    With the above results, we find that stress is quite common among teenagers which may result in teen suicide and related problems. The percentage gives us a little idea about the problem, but when we count the number of cases, it shows us how upsetting the issue is. 

    This globe witnesses a voluntary death every 40 seconds and in India, every 4 minutes, and most of them by volunteers who're below the age of 29. TWENTY-NINE! They need our help and it's our moral duty to provide them that before it gets too late; so, let's talk about the problems faced by this young generation, again, and again, till it actually gets noticed. 

    ‘Sweet 16’ tries to address these issues one at a time with practical and doable tips to follow that would help the reader in overcoming them. It would act like a friend, helping them to embrace their imperfections with confidence, filling them with self-love: That's the wonder every teen has been waiting for. The book caters issues like academics & grades, peer & parental pressure, addiction, depression, suicide, self-harm, self-esteem, love & breakups, cyber-crimes, behavioural problems, and inspirational stories in different chapters with an end note of sweet tips to follow to overcome the distresses one feels during his/her teens. The more we provide an open environment to out teens to talk and learn about the problems of the age, the more we would be able to prevent young lives from wasting away. The book is the need of the hour over this burning issue to help those in need.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 7:52 PM IST
