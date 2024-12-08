Who is George Jacob Koovakad, the Indian Catholic priest to be appointed as Cardinal by Pope Francis?

George Jacob Koovakad, an Indian priest from Kerala, has been appointed cardinal by Pope Francis, marking a historic moment for the Catholic Church in India. Koovakad's extensive diplomatic service and close relationship with the Pope have led to this significant elevation, strengthening India's presence at the Vatican.

In a historic moment for the Catholic Church in India, George Jacob Koovakad, a priest from Kerala, ascended to the rank of cardinal. Koovakad became the first Indian priest to be personally designated as a "Prince of the Church" after being elevated by Pope Francis in a lavish ceremony at the Vatican. 21 new cardinals were inducted at the event in St. Peter's Basilica, which was attended by clergy and officials from all around the world. With Koovakad's appointment, India's position at the Vatican is further strengthened since there are now six Indian cardinals.

Who is George Jacob Koovakad?

Koovakad, who was ordained in 2004, has had a remarkable career in the Holy See's diplomatic service since his birth in Thiruvananthapuram on August 11, 1973. He is now employed in the Vatican Secretariat of State and has held nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela. Formerly the Titular Archbishop of Nisibis in Turkey, Cardinal Koovakad has been instrumental in planning intricate papal travels, such as the recent excursions to South Sudan, Canada, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as the four-nation tour of Asia and Oceania. Many papal trips have been successful because of his careful preparation and execution.

In addition to his professional achievements, Koovakad has won the Pope over with his character. Their relationship is exemplified by a heartwarming story: Pope Francis personally video-called Koovakad's 95-year-old grandmother when she became unwell, expressing his worry and providing consolation.

Koovakad translated the Pope's Italian speech into Malayalam. In further encounters, the pope allegedly persisted in asking about her well-being, highlighting their close bond. Koovakad, 51, now has the right to vote in the conclave that would be summoned to select a new pope in the case Pope Francis dies or resigns.

PM Modi hails the appointment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the appointment as a moment of “great joy and pride” for India.

“Delighted at His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad being created a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis. His Eminence George Cardinal Koovakad has devoted his life in service of humanity as an ardent follower of Lord Jesus Christ. My best wishes for his future endeavour,” PM Modi tweeted on Sunday.

