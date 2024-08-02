Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Wayanad landslides: Viral photo of Major Sita Shelke on Bailey bridge challenges gender stereotypes

    A viral photo shows Major Sita Shelke, a woman army engineer, standing on a Bailey bridge built by the army after a landslide in Mundakkai, Wayanad. Major Shelke led the construction of the bridge, which was crucial for rescue efforts.
     

    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 11:33 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    Wayanad: A viral photo on social media has become a powerful rebuttal to those who doubt women's contributions to rescue efforts. The photo features Major Sita Shelke, a woman army engineer, standing triumphantly on the Bailey bridge constructed by the army at Mundakkai following a landslide. As the photo went viral on social media, it brought recognition to Major Shelke's leadership in building the crucial bridge, showcasing her pivotal role in the rescue operation.

    Major Sita Ashok Shelke joined the army from a small village called Gadilgav in Parner taluk of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra. With a population of just 600 people, Gadilgav is a tiny village. She is one of the four children of Ashok Bikhaji Shelke, an advocate. After completing her degree in Mechanical Engineering from Pravara Rural Engineering College in Loni, Ahmednagar, Shelke joined the army.

    Sita Ashok Shelke's initial aspiration was to become an IPS officer, but lacking guidance, she turned her focus to joining the Indian Army. Undeterred by failing the SSB exam twice, she persevered and passed it on her third attempt, ultimately joining the army in 2012.

    After completing her training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Major Sita Ashok Shelke went on to achieve remarkable success. Hailing from a small village, she credits her parents for their unwavering support in pursuing her dream of joining the army. Notably, Major Shelke led a team of 250 soldiers from the Army Madras Engineering Group in constructing the Bailey Bridge, showcasing her exceptional leadership skills.

    After a grueling day and night of tireless efforts, the army successfully constructed a 190-foot-long steel bridge, designed to withstand heavy rains and floods. The local community rejoiced as vehicles essential for the rescue operation began to cross the newly built bridge, marking a crucial milestone in the rescue efforts and subsequent search operations.
     

