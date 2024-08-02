BREAKING: Wayanad landslide: Indian Army finds 4 people alive during rescue operations

During a rescue operation in Padavetti Kunnu, Wayanad, the Indian Army successfully located and evacuated four stranded individuals—two men and two women—using an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). However, one of the rescued women is currently receiving medical treatment for a leg injury.

