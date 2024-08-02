Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Wayanad landslide: Indian Army finds 4 people alive during rescue operations

    During a rescue operation in Padavetti Kunnu, Wayanad, the Indian Army successfully located and evacuated four stranded individuals—two men and two women—using an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). However, one of the rescued women is currently receiving medical treatment for a leg injury.

    Wayanad landslide: Indian Army finds 4 people alive during rescue operations august 2 2024 anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 11:17 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    Wayanad: During a rescue operation, the Indian Army successfully located four survivors—two men and two women—stranded in Padavetti Kunnu, Wayanad. The operation was conducted with meticulous attention to ensure the safety of all those involved.

    A casualty evacuation was organized, utilizing an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) to assist in the rescue. The prompt and efficient execution of the operation enabled the timely evacuation of those who were stranded.

    Unfortunately, one of the rescued women is having trouble with her leg and is currently receiving the required medical care.

    (More details awaited...)

