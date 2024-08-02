Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 300 as rescue operations in Chooralmala and Mundakkai enter Day 4

The death toll from the landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad has risen to 316. Currently, 240 people, including 29 children, are missing, and 1,700 people are in relief camps.

Wayanad: In the devastating landslides that shook Mundakkai and Chooralmala, the death toll has reportedly mounted to 316. Reports indicate that 240 people including 29 children remain unaccounted for, while 1,700 individuals are currently sheltered in relief camps. Yesterday's search efforts recovered 40 bodies, and today, the search will be intensified across six designated zones.

The Bailey Bridge will facilitate the transportation of vehicles and ambulances, and search operations will extend up to 40 kilometers from the Chaliyar River.

Today's search operation is being carried out in a more planned manner. The first zone is the combined area of Attamala and Aaranmala. Mundakkai is the second zone, Punjirimattam is the third zone, Vellarimala Village Road is the fourth zone, and GVHSS Vellarimala is the fifth zone. The banks of the river are the sixth zone. The search operation is being carried out jointly by the Army, NDRF, DSG, Coast Guard, Navy, and other departments. Each team will consist of three local people and one forest department employee. In addition, the search operation will continue within the 40-kilometer radius of the Chaliyar River police station limits.

The Bailey Bridge, constructed by the Army, will stay in place until a permanent bridge is completed. Its completion between Chooralmala and Mundakkai allows the transportation of essential equipment for rescue operations to the affected areas.

