    'I feel how I felt after my father died': Rahul Gandhi after visiting Wayanad landslide sites (WATCH)

    Congress MP and leader of the opposition visited Wayanad landslide areas along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 5:51 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

    The Congress leader visited the Wayanad landslide areas in Kerala and remarked that the feeling was akin to the sorrow he felt when his father, the late PM Rajiv Gandhi, passed away. He earlier visited Meppadi village in Wayanad with Priyanka Gandhi. 

    Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, conveyed deep sorrow over the Wayanad tragedy. He called it a devastating event impacting Wayanad, Kerala, and the entire nation. "Witnessing the loss of lives and homes is truly heartbreaking. We are here to assess the situation and ensure that survivors receive the assistance they need. Many are seeking relocation, and there is much work ahead. I extend my gratitude to doctors, nurses, officials, and volunteers for their efforts," Gandhi said during his visit to Wayanad.

    He also described the situation as a national disaster and mentioned he would await further statements from the government.

