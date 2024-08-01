Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Wayanad landslides: Heart-wrenching videos of long convoy of ambulances carrying dead bodies surface (WATCH)

    After landslides in Wayanad killed at least 276 people, medical teams were mobilized for rescue and relief efforts. A viral video shows a convoy of ambulances traveling through a misty road, with cars lined up and a lone person with an umbrella standing by.
     

    Wayanad landslides: Heart-wrenching videos of long convoy of ambulances carrying dead bodies surface (WATCH) anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 11:20 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

    A devastating landslide struck Wayanad on Tuesday (July 30), resulting in significant loss of life. Emergency responders, including the Army, NDRF, and SDRF teams, have been working tirelessly for the past 48 hours to conduct rescue and relief efforts. A poignant video has surfaced from the affected area, depicting a procession of ambulances transporting the victims' bodies, highlighting the tragic aftermath of the disaster.

    Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad today

    Following the tragic landslides in Wayanad that claimed at least 276 lives, medical teams were deployed to support rescue and relief operations. These teams are tasked with treating the injured and transporting the deceased to morgues. A viral video on social media shows a convoy of 8 to 10 ambulances navigating a misty road. The area is eerily quiet, with cars lined up on both sides of the road, and a lone person with an umbrella standing on the roadside.

    Another video showed, people running behind an ambulance when it slowed down on a water-logging road, melted hearts and showed the unity of people at the time of distress.

    Ongoing rescue efforts by the Army have successfully saved over 1,500 individuals, but concerns remain for 191 people who remain missing. In response to the crisis, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened an all-party meeting for Thursday to address the disaster. The gathering will bring together state ministers, local MLAs, and leaders from various political parties, as confirmed by the district administration, to coordinate relief efforts and discuss ways forward.

    Wayanad landslide: Rescue ops continue at Mundakkai and Chooralmala; death toll crosses 270

