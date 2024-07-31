Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Wayanad landslide: Actor Chiyaan Vikram donates Rs 20 lakh to CM's distress relief fund

    South superstar Chiyaan Vikram has donated Rs 20 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund to aid victims of the Wayanad landslide. At least 205 people have lost their lives in the tragedy that struck Mundakkai and Chooralmala.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 5:05 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

    The South superstar Chiyaan Vikram has contributed a substantial amount of Rs 20 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, aiming to provide support and relief to those affected by the devastating landslide in Wayanad. 

    BREAKING: Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 200; Rescue operations continue amid rainfall

    Vikram's manager, Yuvaraaj, announced the news on X on July 31. His post read, "Pained by the sad news of the devastation caused by the recent landslide in Kerala's #Wayanad district that left over 150 people dead, 197 injured and several others missing, Actor @chiyaan today donated a sum of Rs 20 lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund."

    The devastating landslide in Kerala's Wayanad is among the most severe tragedies in recent history. Many people remain trapped under the debris, and the rescue operation is ongoing in the affected area. According to reports, as of 4.30 pm on Wednesday (July 31), the death toll reached 205. 

    Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Wednesday also pledged a contribution of Rs 5 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. The catastrophic event, which occurred on Tuesday in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas, has left scores of people missing and more than 400 houses completely destroyed.

    The landslides, triggered by torrential rains, struck the district around 2 am and 4.10 am, catching many residents off-guard in their sleep. The disaster has resulted in harrowing scenes, with rescue teams comprising the Army, Navy, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) working tirelessly to find survivors and recover bodies. As of Wednesday, the Army had rescued around 1,000 people, while the Air Force conducted aerial reconnaissance to aid in search and rescue efforts.

    BREAKING | Wayanad landslide tragedy: Gautam Adani pledges Rs 5 crore to Kerala CM's Relief Fund

     

